Study in New Zealand: New scholarships, internships, MoUs open doors for Indian students

New Zealand is expanding its educational collaboration with India, offering new scholarships, internships, and research partnerships. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced a NZ$260,000 scholarship package under the New Zealand Excellence Awards (NZEA) 2025, aimed at supporting Indian students pursuing higher education in New Zealand.

In addition, a Virtual Internship Programme will allow 30 IIT Delhi students to remotely intern with New Zealand-based companies, providing hands-on industry exposure and insights into New Zealand’s innovation-driven work culture.

New education partnerships

Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between Indian and New Zealand institutions, strengthening academic collaborations:

University of Auckland – Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE)

University of Auckland – IIT Kharagpur

University of Auckland – Tech Mahindra

University of Waikato – Bennett University

Whitecliffe – National Institute of Design (NID)

Whitecliffe – National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)

Additionally, the launch of the New Zealand Centre Innovation Fellowship will offer a two-week immersive program designed to promote cross-cultural learning and research opportunities.

Joint research initiatives

New Zealand and Indian institutions are pushing forward collaborative research in key areas such as artificial intelligence, sustainability, disaster resilience, and advanced engineering. One example is the University of Canterbury’s partnership with IIT Delhi, where researchers are using geospatial data to develop solutions for climate change—aligning with India’s sustainability goals.

Why Indian students are choosing New Zealand

With over 59,000 international students enrolled in New Zealand’s universities, polytechnics, and private institutions, the country has become an attractive destination for Indian students, who now make up 10% of the total international student population.

Popular fields of study include management, IT, engineering, aviation, food technology, and business studies. Additionally, favorable immigration policies allow students graduating with a Level 4 or higher qualification to secure a Post-Study Work Visa for up to three years, providing an opportunity to gain work experience or settle in New Zealand.

The event at IIT Delhi also featured alumni such as singer and actress Shirley Setia (University of Auckland) and Ashwani Batla, Assistant Director at Dharma Productions (University of Waikato), who shared insights about studying in New Zealand. A traditional Kapa Haka performance added a cultural touch to the occasion.