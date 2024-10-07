Studying in US gets easier for Indians; Check how additional 2.5 lakh visas fulfil your study abroad dreams

In a significant development for Indian students aspiring to study in the United States, the US Mission to India has announced the availability of an additional 250,000 visa appointments. This move aims to accommodate tourists, skilled workers, and students, providing them a timely opportunity to secure their visas.

The expansion of visa slots is expected to benefit hundreds of thousands of Indian applicants, allowing them to schedule interviews more easily and facilitating their travel plans. Students aiming to pursue academic opportunities in the US will also have ample time to apply for visas, ensuring a smoother and more organised journey.

The US Mission has emphasised that student visas remain a top priority, with record numbers processed this summer. According to their official website, all first-time student applicants were able to secure appointments at one of the five consular sections across India.

This initiative aligns with the broader goal of enhancing people-to-people ties between the US and India, as envisioned by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden. Both leaders have committed to improving and expediting the visa process as part of their diplomatic efforts.

In addition to the visa appointment expansion, the US is recognised for hosting some of the world's leading educational institutions.

Recent rankings by US News and World Report highlighted the top national universities in the US, which include prestigious names like Princeton University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and Harvard University.

As the US continues to attract international students, the newly opened visa slots offer a promising opportunity for Indian travellers looking to explore educational and professional prospects in the United States.

