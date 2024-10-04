How will South Africa's new visa rules to attract skilled workers, tourists benefit Indians?

South Africa is set to reform its stringent visa regime as part of an initiative to attract more skilled workers and tourists, according to Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber. This announcement marks a significant departure from previous immigration policies, which have faced criticism for being xenophobic.

Schreiber outlined immediate changes that will introduce a new points-based system for work visas, offering automatic eligibility for individuals with specific qualifications, reported Reuters. Additionally, the government plans to launch a remote work visa, with the implementation of both measures expected within days.

"Visa reform to attract tourists, capital, and skills are among the most effective strategies we can employ in the short term to stimulate economic growth," Schreiber stated.

Currently, foreign nationals with job offers in South Africa face a prolonged and opaque visa application process, often waiting months or even years for approval. While visitors from Western countries can typically secure visas upon arrival, tourists from China and India—key markets for South Africa—are subjected to cumbersome paperwork.

Addressing the existing visa system, Schreiber described it as a "catastrophic failure" that prevents the country from welcoming the talent necessary for its economic development. He noted that his office is working to address a backlog of 306,000 visa applications—a problem that has been accumulating for over a decade. Since he took office in July, his team has processed 62% of this backlog by increasing staff and working additional hours.

“The lack of skills in the economy is the second biggest obstacle to economic growth and job creation, after power cuts,” Schreiber added, referencing research by the National Treasury.

Schreiber aims to digitize the paper-based visa application process within five years to enhance efficiency, reduce the potential for fraud, and eliminate bias among caseworkers. However, he acknowledged that budget constraints might pose challenges to these plans.

This policy shift comes amid ongoing debates about the country's immigration dynamics, particularly about African migrants who often face accusations of 'stealing' jobs during a time when one in three South Africans are unemployed. Schreiber emphasised that attracting skilled foreigners could uplift the economy and help create jobs for South Africans.

As part of a coalition government between his Democratic Alliance party and the African National Congress, Schreiber faces scrutiny from rights advocates who have criticised both parties for their anti-immigrant sentiments prior to the alliance.