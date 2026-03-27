Thailand tightens travel rules: Plans to cut visa-free stay from 60 to 30 days

Thailand is preparing to scale back the duration of visa-free stays for travellers from select countries, cutting it from 60 days to 30 days as authorities move to tighten oversight without disrupting tourism flows.

The proposed change, under consideration by the government, would still allow visitors to apply for a 30-day extension, effectively retaining flexibility for longer stays while limiting initial entry periods, according to a report by The Nation Thailand.

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Caretaker Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said the visa-exemption policy, introduced during the tenure of Srettha Thavisin, was designed to support tourism by enabling eligible foreign nationals to enter Thailand for tourism or short-term business without a prior visa.

Why Thailand wants to reduce stay duration

Officials now believe the 60-day window may be longer than necessary for most travellers. According to Sihasak, the ministry’s visa committee concluded that extended stays could create opportunities for misuse, particularly by individuals attempting to remain in the country without the appropriate visa.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is preparing to formally propose reducing the visa-free stay to 30 days, while keeping the option of an additional 30-day extension in place.

Focus on scam-linked misuse

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The move is partly aimed at curbing abuse linked to online scam networks. Authorities have found that some individuals used the longer visa-free period to enter Thailand and then move across neighbouring countries as part of illicit operations.

Sihasak said the proposal is not targeted at any specific nationality but is intended to address gaps in the system.

“Thailand remains fully committed to welcoming and taking care of international tourists. However, we must reserve the right to address security gaps,” he said.

Support from tourism and immigration bodies

The proposal has found backing from tourism operators and the Immigration Bureau, both of which believe a 30-day stay is sufficient for typical travel needs.

The revision follows growing criticism on social media over crimes involving some foreigners who entered under the visa-exemption scheme. In tourist-heavy areas such as Phuket, residents have called for stricter entry rules and a greater focus on attracting higher-quality visitors.