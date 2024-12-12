Thailand to launch e-visa service for Indian passport holders starting January 1, 2025

The Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi has announced that Indian passport holders will be able to apply for Thailand’s e-visa service beginning January 1, 2025. This new initiative will complement the existing 60-day visa exemption available for Indian travellers, which will remain in effect.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Embassy specified that all non-Thai nationals must submit visa applications through the official website, [thaievisa.go.th](https://www.thaievisa.go.th). Applications can be made directly by the applicants or through authorized representatives.

Processing of visa applications is expected to take approximately 14 working days from the date the visa fee receipt is issued.

Furthermore, the Embassy confirmed that the 60-day visa exemption for Indian passport holders travelling for tourism or short business purposes will continue until further notice.

For those applying under the current visa system, applications submitted through designated visa processing companies will be accepted until December 16, 2024.

Thailand has solidified its position as one of the leading foreign destinations for Indian travellers, with popular locales such as Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Koh Samui drawing significant numbers of visitors. The Southeast Asian nation is also gaining traction among Indian wedding planners and honeymoon tourism operators, further enhancing its appeal.

In 2019, over 2 million Indian tourists visited Thailand, marking a notable increase from previous years. The post-COVID-19 resurgence in tourism has significantly boosted Indian arrivals, contributing positively to Thailand's foreign exchange reserves.

In related news, Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's government announced new debt relief measures on Wednesday to address the country's household debt crisis, which stands at an estimated $500 billion—the highest in Southeast Asia. Approximately 1.9 million borrowers, with a total of 890 billion baht ($26 billion) in outstanding loans, will benefit from a three-year interest suspension.

This initiative aims to ease the financial burden on those with loans for housing, automobiles, and small to medium-sized businesses. The Finance Ministry and the Bank of Thailand have stated that reduced principal instalment payments will also be offered to help borrowers manage their debts more effectively.