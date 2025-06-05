'There'll be mass exodus of Indians, Chinese...': H-1B tech workers now fear forced return

More than 50,000 tech jobs have vanished globally in early 2025, with Indian H-1B visa holders among the hardest hit as artificial intelligence reshapes the workforce and U.S. companies tighten hiring.

Major players like Microsoft, Meta, CrowdStrike, and Block have led the charge in slashing jobs, citing automation, efficiency, and economic caution. The layoffs come amid rising anti-immigrant sentiment and tighter scrutiny of U.S. work visa programs—particularly the H-1B, which many Indian tech workers rely on to stay in the country.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In the wake of these cuts, a Reddit post has gone viral, predicting a “mass exodus” of Indian and Chinese professionals from the U.S. within the next few years. The post argues that as AI increasingly handles routine and mid-level tasks, companies will need fewer employees. It warns that immigrants could be scapegoated amid political pressure to prioritize local talent: “The U.S. is becoming increasingly anti-immigrant... Politicians may cater to this mood by scapegoating H-1B visa holders.”

The post triggered a wave of discussion from users claiming the exodus has already begun. “F-1 visa holders are struggling to get H-1Bs. H-1Bs are getting laid off. L-1s are being called back,” one commenter said. “Don’t assume AI can’t handle complex problems—it can.”

Advertisement

Another user noted shifting dynamics in American education and labor markets: “Compared to ten years ago, American high schools now offer robust computer science education. There’s no shortage of local talent.”

Some responses criticized the current use of the H-1B system. “The H-1B was intended for skills unavailable in the local market. Unfortunately, it’s been widely misused,” one user wrote. “Those with general or outdated skills are most at risk.”

Others called for pragmatism. “If your company has a strong presence in India and offers a full-time role, consider relocating—especially if permanent residency seems unlikely,” another suggested. “Even with a green card, relying solely on basic IT skills could be risky.”