Trump halts Harvard student entries: Indians scramble as visas vanish overnight

President Donald Trump on Wednesday banned new foreign students from entering the United States to attend Harvard University, escalating his administration’s crackdown on higher education and deepening a legal and political standoff with the Ivy League school.

The order, which cites national interest concerns, specifically targets new student visa applicants enrolling at Harvard or joining its exchange visitor programs. "I have determined that it is necessary to restrict the entry of foreign nationals who seek to enter the United States solely or principally to participate in a course of study at Harvard University," Trump said in a statement.

The move comes after a federal court blocked a prior attempt by the Department of Homeland Security to bar foreign students, and follows a separate State Department directive last month mandating additional vetting of visa applicants to Harvard.

While the legal battle over Harvard's autonomy intensifies—with the university suing the Trump administration over defunding and “unconstitutional demands”—the immediate impact is falling hardest on international students. And few are more affected than those from India.

Currently, nearly 788 Indian students and scholars are enrolled at Harvard, mostly in graduate programs. With the university’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification in question, these students risk losing their legal status if Harvard cannot host them. Doctoral candidates and research scholars, whose programs span years, face particularly disruptive decisions about whether to transfer mid-course or defer study.

For newly admitted Indian students in the 2025-26 cycle, the visa ban is a full stop. They are now barred from obtaining F, M, or J visas to begin their studies in the U.S., regardless of academic merit or funding. Even those planning to take advantage of Optional Practical Training (OPT) after graduation may be forced to revise or abandon their plans.

Emotionally, students report rising anxiety and confusion. Financially, the implications ripple both ways. Harvard earns an estimated ₹175 crore annually from Indian students, most of whom pay full tuition. While a fraction of its $53 billion endowment, this revenue helps subsidize domestic students and fund research.

Some Indian students are now exploring emergency admissions offers from universities in Canada, the UK, Australia, and even Hong Kong. Others are considering deferrals or online alternatives. But none of these options erase the uncertainty created by the Trump administration’s hard line.