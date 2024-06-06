scorecardresearch
Tourists from these nations can now visit US without a Visa; Check the full list here

Feedback

United States has announced expansion of visa-free travel program to boost the tourism industry in the nation

In a bid to boost its tourism industry and welcome a more diverse set of international visitors, the United States has unveiled plans to expand its visa-free travel program.

This move is anticipated to facilitate easier access for travelers looking to explore the country for leisure or business purposes without the hindrance of a visa application process.

The tourism sector, a significant contributor to the US economy in terms of job creation and tax revenue, has faced challenges in recent years with a decreasing number of international visitors.

To address this issue, the US has broadened the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) scope to facilitate entry for eligible citizens from an extended list of countries.

Under the expanded VWP, visitors from the following countries will now be able to enjoy visa-free travel to the US for a period of 90 days, the times now reported.

  • Norway 
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • San Marino
  • Singapore
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland

These nations, along with 30 other countries, will now be able to visit the US visa-free. This initiative aims to reverse the downward trend in international arrivals and attract more tourists from various nations.

By extending entry privileges to citizens of countries such as Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brunei, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, and several others, the US hopes to reduce the percentage of total international arrivals categorised as "Rest of the World" from 37% to 35%.

Published on: Jun 06, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
