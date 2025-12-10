Top 10 easy visa destinations for Indian tourists this winter holiday season for last minute plans

With the holiday season nearing, spontaneous and last-minute plans are pushing Indian travellers to favour destinations with simple and fast visa procedures. Countries offering quick e-visas, visa-on-arrival (VoA), or digital travel authorisations are becoming preferred choices, cutting uncertainty and helping people finalise international trips on short notice.

For quick breaks and unplanned escapes, VoA and rapid e-visa options reduce many of the usual hurdles associated with international travel. When paired with direct flights from major Indian hubs and relatively short travel times, these destinations become especially appealing for travellers aiming to secure a holiday with minimal lead time.

Advertisement

Here are some easy-visa destinations for spontaneous, short-notice trips by visa processing platform Atlys:

Indonesia (Bali): e-Visa (2–3 hrs)

Perfect for travellers seeking a mix of beaches, café culture, nightlife, and wellness retreats, with options ranging from budget stays to premium resorts.

Thailand: DAC (Digital Arrival Card) (1–2 hrs)

A favourite for quick getaways, offering beaches, nightlife, shopping, and outstanding street food, ideal for long weekends and short breaks.

Sri Lanka: ETA (1–2 days) / VoA

Combines beaches, tea country, heritage sites, and a strong food culture, making it suitable for both relaxed holidays and scenic road trips.

UAE (Dubai): e-Visa (2–3 days)

Popular for shopping festivals, luxury stays, theme parks, and short family holidays, with strong flight connectivity from multiple Indian cities.

Advertisement

Jordan: e-Visa (2–3 days):

Appeals to history and culture enthusiasts with Petra, the Dead Sea, and desert landscapes, ideal for compact yet experience-rich itineraries.

Malaysia: DAC ((Digital Arrival Card) (2-3 hrs)

Great for travellers interested in a blend of city experiences, beaches, rainforests, and diverse food cultures, with easy access to Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Penang, and Borneo for short or extended leisure trips.

Morocco: e-Visa (5-6 days)

Offers a blend of desert experiences, souks, and historic medinas, attracting travellers looking for a vibrant, culturally immersive holiday.

Kenya: e-Visa (2–3 days)

A go-to destination for wildlife and nature, with safari circuits that work well for both couples and families seeking an outdoors-focused break.

Ethiopia: e-Visa (1–2 days) / VoA in many cases

Advertisement

Ideal for travellers interested in heritage, distinctive landscapes, and culture-forward itineraries beyond the usual tourist trail.

Vietnam: e-Visa (4–5 days)

Well-suited for travellers who want a mix of beaches, lively cities, café culture, and food experiences, from Hanoi and Ha Long Bay to Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the platform trends from Atlys, there has been a strong shift toward such easy-visa destinations.

“Indian travellers increasingly value clarity, speed, and certainty in the visa process, especially when planning last-minute holidays,” said Santosh Hegde, Head of Marketing at Atlys.