Business Today
Visa
Travelling to Ukraine? E-visa services are back for Indians & other foreign nationals from these 44 countries

Starting February 19, 2025, the General Department for Consular Services will process e-Visa applications for tourism, business, education, sports, cultural and scientific activities, journalism, and medical treatment

Ukraine has reinstated its e-Visa services for citizens of around 45 countries, including India, Bhutan, Maldives, and Nepal. Starting February 19, 2025, the General Department for Consular Services will process e-Visa applications for tourism, business, education, sports, cultural and scientific activities, journalism, and medical treatment.

The Ukrainian embassy outlined two categories of Union e-Visas:

  • Single-entry visa: USD 20

  • Double-entry visa: USD 30

  • Urgent processing: Additional charges apply, doubling the standard fee

Standard processing takes three working days, while urgent applications are completed within a day.

The restoration of e-Visa services reflects Ukraine’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties with key nations, including India. Over the years, India and Ukraine have collaborated across multiple sectors, including trade, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, defence, education, and cultural exchanges.

Academic ties remain strong, with institutions like Taras Shevchenko National University and Kyiv Linguistic University offering Hindi language courses. Additionally, organizations such as the Ukrainian Association of Ayurveda and Yoga promote Indian traditional medicine and yoga through international congresses.

Further symbolizing the bond between the two nations, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled in Kyiv’s "Oasis of Peace" botanical garden in October 2020, commemorating his 150th birth anniversary and embodying his message of nonviolence and harmony. 

Published on: Feb 20, 2025, 5:55 PM IST
