Travelling to US for Indians becomes tougher in 2025: AI rules, new law for international students to come to effect

As the new year unfolds, significant laws are positioned to reshape many aspects of life across the United States. These regulations span a variety of critical issues, including advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), updates to college admissions processes, healthcare policies for transgender youth, and heightened safeguards for personal data.

Below is an overview of some of the most impactful changes expected this year.

AI regulation and safeguards

Responding to the rapid development of AI technology, multiple states are enacting laws to protect individuals from potential misuse.

Illinois has introduced regulations that prohibit the unauthorised use of digital likenesses generated by AI, addressing concerns over personal likenesses and voices being exploited without consent.

Notably, this law provides extended protection for digital representations for up to 50 years posthumously unless prior consent is granted.

California is also taking significant steps by requiring entertainment industry professionals to consent before their likeness or voice can be reproduced by AI. These measures reflect a growing concern about privacy and identity theft in a digital landscape.

College admissions Reform

In a landmark move, California will eliminate legacy admissions at private colleges and universities beginning September 2025. The new law aims to level the admissions playing field by removing advantages traditionally afforded to students with family ties or financial connections to the institutions. This reform is driven by increasing pressures regarding college admissions, emphasising a merit-based selection process.

Transgender healthcare law

New Hampshire has approved a controversial law that prohibits transgender minors from receiving gender-transition surgeries and forbids physicians from referring them to out-of-state procedures. While other forms of gender-affirming care will remain accessible, critics argue this measure undermines the rights of transgender youth and limits family autonomy in healthcare decision-making. Advocates assert that such medical choices should be determined by families in consultation with healthcare providers, not dictated by the state.

Enhanced data privacy protections

In 2025, eight states will introduce new data privacy laws designed to strengthen consumer protection.

These laws impose stringent requirements on businesses regarding personal data handling and enhance transparency about data collection practices.

Maryland's legislation is particularly noteworthy, as it limits data collection to only what is necessary for services and outright bans the sale of sensitive information. This legislative trend responds to the growing recognition of data privacy's importance in an increasingly digital world, with more states likely to follow suit in future sessions.

Real ID compliance for air travel

Beginning May 7, 2025, individuals aged 18 and older travelling by air will need a Real ID-compliant driver's license or identification card to board commercial, domestic flights and access certain federal facilities.

This requirement stems from the Real ID Act, established after the 9/11 Commission's recommendations, aiming to bolster security measures by ensuring that state-issued IDs meet specific standards. Travellers without compliant identification will be denied entry at airport security checkpoints, marking a significant shift in travel regulations aimed at enhancing national security.