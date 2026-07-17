Trump admin tightens US visa rules: Student visa limits capped, restrictions for foreign journalists

The Trump administration has finalised a rule that puts hard time limits on visas for international students, cultural exchange visitors, and foreign journalists, replacing a long-standing system under which those visas could last as long as the relevant programme or employment continued.

The final rule, published by the Department of Homeland Security, takes effect 60 days from its appearance in the Federal Register, subject to congressional review.

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What the rule changes

Under the current system, F visas for international students, J visas for cultural exchange workers, and I visas for foreign media are valid for the duration of a holder's programme or employment in the US. The new rule ends that flexibility.

Student and exchange visitor visas will now be capped at four years.

Journalist visas, which have historically lasted considerably longer, will be limited to 240 days, or 90 days for Chinese nationals, a restriction China's foreign ministry had already objected to as discriminatory when the rule was proposed in August, according to Reuters.

Visa holders who need to stay beyond their fixed period can apply to DHS for an extension, or re-enter the US by briefly travelling abroad.

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New restrictions on students specifically

The rule introduces additional constraints on international students beyond the time cap. Graduate students are prohibited from changing their "educational objectives" at any point or transferring to another institution without prior authorisation.

The grace period after completing a degree or training, previously 60 days, has been cut to 30 days.

DHS cited a significant rise in the volume of such visas as part of its rationale. More than 1.8 million student visa admissions were recorded in 2024, an increase of over 11% from the year before. The US also granted visas to more than 500,000 exchange visitors and 37,300 media members in fiscal year 2024.

The department said the scale of those numbers "poses a challenge to DHS's ability to monitor and oversee these non-immigrants while they are in the United States," adding that it has many examples of students and exchange visitors remaining in the country for decades on their original visas.

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Critics push back

The rule has drawn pointed criticism. Doug Rand, a former DHS official, said: "Most Americans understand the value of welcoming international students and getting rid of needless red tape. This rule would do the opposite."

David J. Bier, immigration studies director at the Cato Institute, questioned both the legal basis and the practical impact. "International students, many of whom will have spent years in the USA, will now have just 30 days to find an employer to sponsor them or immediately be turned into illegal immigrants. Have these people no understanding of how life works?" he said, adding that there was no legal basis for the study and transfer restrictions in the new regulations.

The rule is the latest in a series of actions targeting legal immigration since President Trump took office in January 2025. His administration has revoked student visas and green cards over ideological views and stripped legal status from hundreds of thousands of migrants since then.

(With inputs from Reuters)