ICC World Cup 2027: Check India's full match list, Men in Blue to face Australia, Pakistan in 'Group A'

READ THIS: ICC World Cup 2027 schedule announced: India's first clash with Australia on Oct 7; final on November 21

India begin World Cup campaign against Australia

India will open their World Cup campaign against defending champions Australia on October 7, 2027, in Cape Town. The fixture will also be a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final, which Australia won.

Three days later, India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in Johannesburg on October 10. The team will then take on Afghanistan in Tshwane on October 14, followed by a match against Qualifier A in Bloemfontein on October 17.

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India's final Group A fixture will be against Zimbabwe on October 24 at Victoria Falls. The match will be the first World Cup fixture at the newly built Mosi-oa-Tunya Stadium.

India's World Cup 2027 schedule

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New format for 2027 World Cup

The 2027 World Cup will feature 14 teams, with 12 teams split into two groups of six after the three-team Super Series. The top three from each group and the best fourth-placed team will enter the seven-team Super 7 phase, with no points carried forward.

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The Super 7 will run from October 25 to November 14, with each team playing six matches. India are pre-seeded as A1, with scheduled games against Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka, subject to qualification.

The top four teams will reach the semi-finals on November 17 and 18, while the final will be played in Johannesburg on November 21, 2027.