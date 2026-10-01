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ICC World Cup 2027: Check India's full match list, Men in Blue to face Australia, Pakistan in 'Group A'

ICC World Cup 2027: Check India's full match list, Men in Blue to face Australia, Pakistan in 'Group A'

India will open their World Cup campaign against defending champions Australia on October 7, 2027, in Cape Town. The fixture will also be a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final, which Australia won

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 10:15 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2027: Check India's full match list, Men in Blue to face Australia, Pakistan in 'Group A'ICC World Cup 2027 schedule announcement, Final on 21 November

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the full schedule for the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup, setting the stage for the 14-team tournament to be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from October 2 to November 21, 2027. The tournament will begin with a three-team Super Series in Windhoek, while the final is scheduled to be played in Johannesburg.

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India have been placed in Group A alongside Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A. Group B consists of New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh and Qualifier B.

READ THIS: ICC World Cup 2027 schedule announced: India's first clash with Australia on Oct 7; final on November 21

India begin World Cup campaign against Australia

India will open their World Cup campaign against defending champions Australia on October 7, 2027, in Cape Town. The fixture will also be a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final, which Australia won.

Three days later, India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in Johannesburg on October 10. The team will then take on Afghanistan in Tshwane on October 14, followed by a match against Qualifier A in Bloemfontein on October 17.

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India's final Group A fixture will be against Zimbabwe on October 24 at Victoria Falls. The match will be the first World Cup fixture at the newly built Mosi-oa-Tunya Stadium.

India's World Cup 2027 schedule

ALSO READ: 'Last World Cup I’m going to play...': Virat Kohli confirms 2027 will be his final ODI World Cup

New format for 2027 World Cup

The 2027 World Cup will feature 14 teams, with 12 teams split into two groups of six after the three-team Super Series. The top three from each group and the best fourth-placed team will enter the seven-team Super 7 phase, with no points carried forward.

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The Super 7 will run from October 25 to November 14, with each team playing six matches. India are pre-seeded as A1, with scheduled games against Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka, subject to qualification.

The top four teams will reach the semi-finals on November 17 and 18, while the final will be played in Johannesburg on November 21, 2027.

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Published on: Oct 1, 2026 10:02 PM IST
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