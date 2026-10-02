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US visa and immigration fees increase: New USCIS charges effective October 16

US visa and immigration fees increase: New USCIS charges effective October 16

The fee revisions will affect applications related to asylum, employment authorisation, temporary protected status (TPS) and immigration parole

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 2, 2026 12:30 AM IST
US visa and immigration fees increase: New USCIS charges effective October 16The fee revisions will affect applications related to asylum, employment authorisation, temporary protected status

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is set to increase fees for several immigration-related applications from October 16, 2026, with the revised charges linked to inflation adjustments mandated under H.R. 1. Applications and requests postmarked on or after October 16 will have to carry the updated fees, or they may be rejected, according to an official Federal Register notice.

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The fee revisions will affect applications related to asylum, employment authorisation, temporary protected status (TPS) and immigration parole. The changes are based on inflation between July 2025 and July 2026.

READ THIS: US Visa Bulletin October 2026: EB-1 India moves forward, EB-2 becomes available again

US immigration fee changes from October 16

Immigration application Current fee New fee Increase Approx. new fee in INR*
Annual Asylum Application Fee $102 $105 $3 ₹10,113
Form I-131 – Immigration Parole Fee $1,020 $1,050 $30 ₹1,01,126
Form I-765 – Initial EAD for asylum applicants, parole or TPS $560 $570 $10 ₹54,897
Form I-821 – Temporary Protected Status $510 $520 $10 ₹50,081

The annual asylum application fee will rise from $102 to $105, while the immigration parole fee under Form I-131 will increase from $1,020 to $1,050. The initial employment authorisation fee for certain asylum applicants, parole applicants and TPS beneficiaries will move from $560 to $570. The Form I-821 fee for TPS applications will increase from $510 to $520.

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DON'T MISS: Moving homes in the US? Why a postal address change will not update your immigration file  

EB-5 investor visa fees to see a much bigger jump

Separately, USCIS has finalised a new fee rule for the EB-5 immigrant investor programme, which will take effect from November 30, 2026. The programme provides a pathway to US permanent residency for qualifying foreign investors and their immediate family members.

Under the new rules, the filing fee for Form I-526, used by standalone EB-5 investors, will rise from $3,675 to $7,615. The initial Form I-526E filing for investors using an approved regional centre will increase from $3,675 to $7,850. Both include the $75 EB-5 technology fee.

EB-5 application Current fee New fee Approx. new fee in INR*
Form I-526 – Standalone investor $3,675 $7,615 ₹7.34 lakh
Form I-526E – Regional Centre investor, initial filing $3,675 $7,850 ₹7.56 lakh
Form I-526E – Regional Centre investor, amendment      - $7,775 ₹7.49 lakh
Form I-527 – Amendment to legacy I-526      - $10,330 ₹9.95 lakh
Form I-829 – Remove conditions on permanent residence      - $5,000 ₹4.82 lakh

ALSO READ: US new visa rules effective from today: Which Indian applicants will face expanded social media screening?

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The new EB-5 fee schedule also sets fees of $44,115 for an initial Form I-956 regional-centre designation, $9,835 for an amendment, and $42,675 for Form I-956F, which is used for approval of an investment in a commercial enterprise.

Regional-centre investors will also face higher integrity-related charges. The I-526E Integrity Fund fee will rise from $1,000 to $1,100, while certain regional-centre fees will increase from $10,000 to $11,000 and from $20,000 to $22,000.

(INR figures are approximate, calculated at $1 = ₹96.31 based on the October 1, 2026 closing rate.)

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 2, 2026 12:30 AM IST
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