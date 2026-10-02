US visa and immigration fees increase: New USCIS charges effective October 16

READ THIS: US Visa Bulletin October 2026: EB-1 India moves forward, EB-2 becomes available again
US immigration fee changes from October 16
|Immigration application
|Current fee
|New fee
|Increase
|Approx. new fee in INR*
|Annual Asylum Application Fee
|$102
|$105
|$3
|₹10,113
|Form I-131 – Immigration Parole Fee
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$30
|₹1,01,126
|Form I-765 – Initial EAD for asylum applicants, parole or TPS
|$560
|$570
|$10
|₹54,897
|Form I-821 – Temporary Protected Status
|$510
|$520
|$10
|₹50,081
The annual asylum application fee will rise from $102 to $105, while the immigration parole fee under Form I-131 will increase from $1,020 to $1,050. The initial employment authorisation fee for certain asylum applicants, parole applicants and TPS beneficiaries will move from $560 to $570. The Form I-821 fee for TPS applications will increase from $510 to $520.
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EB-5 investor visa fees to see a much bigger jump
Separately, USCIS has finalised a new fee rule for the EB-5 immigrant investor programme, which will take effect from November 30, 2026. The programme provides a pathway to US permanent residency for qualifying foreign investors and their immediate family members.
Under the new rules, the filing fee for Form I-526, used by standalone EB-5 investors, will rise from $3,675 to $7,615. The initial Form I-526E filing for investors using an approved regional centre will increase from $3,675 to $7,850. Both include the $75 EB-5 technology fee.
|EB-5 application
|Current fee
|New fee
|Approx. new fee in INR*
|Form I-526 – Standalone investor
|$3,675
|$7,615
|₹7.34 lakh
|Form I-526E – Regional Centre investor, initial filing
|$3,675
|$7,850
|₹7.56 lakh
|Form I-526E – Regional Centre investor, amendment
| -
|$7,775
|₹7.49 lakh
|Form I-527 – Amendment to legacy I-526
| -
|$10,330
|₹9.95 lakh
|Form I-829 – Remove conditions on permanent residence
| -
|$5,000
|₹4.82 lakh
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The new EB-5 fee schedule also sets fees of $44,115 for an initial Form I-956 regional-centre designation, $9,835 for an amendment, and $42,675 for Form I-956F, which is used for approval of an investment in a commercial enterprise.
Regional-centre investors will also face higher integrity-related charges. The I-526E Integrity Fund fee will rise from $1,000 to $1,100, while certain regional-centre fees will increase from $10,000 to $11,000 and from $20,000 to $22,000.
(INR figures are approximate, calculated at $1 = ₹96.31 based on the October 1, 2026 closing rate.)