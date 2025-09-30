The UAE has introduced four new categories of visit visas and updated regulations for several existing ones, in a move aimed at attracting talent, fostering innovation, and enhancing the country’s global competitiveness. The decision, announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP), supports national goals of welcoming specialists, entrepreneurs, and visitors across sectors, including technology, artificial intelligence, entertainment, and tourism.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of ICP, said the decision followed “careful studies and forward-looking assessments” that took into account local and global residency trends as well as customer feedback, according to Gulf News. He noted that the updates are designed to strengthen security, promote economic diversification, and foster growth, while aligning with humanitarian and community needs.

Four new visa purposes

AI specialists visa: Issued for single or multiple trips, requiring a sponsor or host from a tech establishment.

Entertainment visa: Granted to foreigners visiting temporarily for entertainment purposes.

Event visa: Issued for attending festivals, exhibitions, conferences, seminars, or cultural and educational activities, with sponsorship by a public or private entity.

Cruise/tourism visa: Multiple-entry visas for visitors arriving via cruise ships and pleasure boats, linked to licensed tourism operators.

Amendments to existing visas

Truck drivers: Foreign truck drivers may now obtain single or multiple-entry visas sponsored by shipping or transport companies, provided financial and insurance conditions are met.

Friends and relatives: New income thresholds apply—Dh4,000 for first-degree relatives, Dh8,000 for second- or third-degree relatives, and Dh15,000 for friends of residents.

Business exploration visa: Applicants must prove financial solvency or professional engagement in the activity they intend to pursue.

Humanitarian cases

The humanitarian visa will be valid for one year, with extensions possible for individuals from conflict or disaster-affected countries. Provisions also cover widows and divorcees: foreign women can obtain residency without a sponsor within six months of their spouse’s death or divorce, provided financial and housing conditions are met. Custody cases will be reviewed by a designated committee.

Transparency and oversight

The ICP has also introduced an annexe detailing six categories of entry visa durations and extension authorities. The schedule aims to enhance transparency, institutional identity, and integrity, ensuring procedures meet both state priorities and the needs of applicants.

Al Khaili said the reforms are part of an ongoing effort to “improve quality of life, boost trade and transport, support technology sectors, and enhance the UAE’s competitiveness both regionally and globally.”