UAE updates visit visa rules: Here’s how much you must earn now

The UAE has officially revised its visit visa policy, introducing minimum income requirements for residents who wish to sponsor friends or family members. The move, aimed at balancing economic sustainability with international openness, sets clear salary thresholds based on the relationship between the host and the visitor.

As reported by Gulf News, the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) announced the updated rules as part of a broader strategy to attract global talent, boost tourism, and support sectors like tech, AI, and entertainment.

Here’s how the new monthly income thresholds break down:

Dh4,000 to sponsor first-degree relatives (parents, children, siblings)

Dh8,000 for second- or third-degree relatives

Dh15,000 to host friends

Applicants must meet these salary criteria, present valid documentation, and pass health and security checks.

ICP Director General Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili noted that the revisions reflect ongoing reviews of residency trends and public feedback. “These changes are designed to ensure that residents can sponsor visitors without compromising their quality of life or the nation’s security standards,” he said.

The update aligns with the UAE’s long-term ambition to become a global hub for skilled professionals, business, and innovation—while maintaining clear, structured pathways for visitors.