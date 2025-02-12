UAE launches first phase of Blue Visa; here's how Indians can apply

The UAE has kick-started the first phase of the Blue Visa, a 10-year residency permit granted for individuals with exceptional contribution towards the environment’s protection and sustainability, both inside and outside the UAE.

In the first phase, 20 sustainability thought leaders and innovators will receive Blue Visa, according to UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).

The launch of the visa programme was announced at the World Governments Summit 2025 on Tuesday. The Blue Visa is given to supporters of environmental action, including members of international organisations, international companies, members of associations and non-governmental organisations, global award winners, and distinguished activists and researchers in environmental work.

UAE citizens as well as resident advocates of the environment are eligible for the Blue Visa. It is an extension of the Golden and Green Residencies, which were launched earlier. Blue Visa is part of initiatives that the UAE had launched to mark 2024 as the year of sustainability.

Successful applicants will also gain access to opportunities for collaboration on environmental projects, financial support, resources, and recognition for their invaluable contributions to environmental protection.

Here's how one can apply for UAE’s Blue Visa

Those interested can apply for a Blue Visa by submitting applications through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP). Relevant authorities can also nominate individuals for long-term residency.

The first phase includes obtaining electronic approval through applications submitted by relevant government agencies in the sustainability sectors, in accordance with approved procedures on the ICP's website.

The ICP will provide 24/7 access to the Blue Visa service for eligible individuals through its website and mobile application, subject to approved terms and conditions.

Typically, the UAE issues residency visas for a period of two years. In 2019, the country announced a 10-year residency scheme called Golden Visas for investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, outstanding students and graduates and humanitarian pioneers, among others. Three years later, the country announced a five-year residency called Green Visas for skilled professionals, freelancers, investors and entrepreneurs.

