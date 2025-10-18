UAE launches new Golden Visa category under humanitarian work category: Check details

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced a new Golden Visa category that allows donors to Waqf, Islamic charitable endowments, to obtain long-term residency under the banner of “financial supporters of humanitarian work.” Officials said the initiative underscores the UAE’s continued drive to link philanthropy with national development and community welfare.

The new category follows a cooperation agreement signed on Friday between the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai) and the Endowments and Minors Affairs Foundation (Awqaf Dubai). Under the pact, Awqaf Dubai will nominate eligible donors, both residents and non-residents, who meet the criteria set in Cabinet Resolution No. (65) of 2022, which governs Golden Visas for humanitarian contributors.

Once approved, the GDRFA-Dubai will issue long-term residency permits to the nominated individuals. A joint committee will also be established to oversee implementation, review progress, and ensure that the programme meets its intended social goals.

“This partnership comes as part of (our) commitment to reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global centre for tolerance and humanitarian giving, while promoting institutional integration in support of national efforts aimed at making Dubai the most sustainable and human-centred city in the world,” GDRFA said in a statement.

Lt-Gen Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, GDRFA director general, said the agreement “represents an advanced model of governmental integration aimed at empowering endowers to contribute to community development through impactful initiatives that promote the values of giving and sustainability.”

Awqaf Dubai, which oversees the regulation and investment of endowments, said the initiative will help channel charitable resources into long-term, Sharia-compliant projects that benefit the wider community.

Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, secretary-general of Awqaf Dubai, said awarding the Golden Visa to financial supporters of humanitarian work “reflects Dubai’s vision of positioning endowment work as an active partner in sustainable development, in recognition of their role in fostering solidarity and social responsibility.”