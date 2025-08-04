UK govt crackdown on social media: New law to criminalise online ads promoting illegal immigration 

The UK government has proposed a sweeping new offence to tackle digital promotion of illegal immigration, targeting criminal gangs that use social media to lure migrants into dangerous journeys or fraudulent schemes. The proposed measure, introduced as an amendment to the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, will apply across the UK and carry penalties of up to five years in prison and heavy fines.

Unveiled on Sunday, the legislation would criminalise the creation or publication of any online content that advertises or offers services that would breach British immigration law, such as small boat crossings across the English Channel, fake travel documents, or illegal work opportunities in the UK.

“Selling the false promise of a safe journey to the UK and a life in this country, whether on or offline, simply to make money, is nothing short of immoral,” said UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. “These criminals have no issue with leading migrants to life-threatening situations using brazen tactics on social media. We are determined to do everything we can to stop them—wherever they operate.”

She added that the policy is part of a broader “Plan for Change” to boost border security, empower enforcement agencies, and disrupt fast-evolving people-smuggling tactics, “We have to stay one step ahead of the ever-evolving tactics of people-smuggling gangs... this move will empower law enforcement to disable these tactics faster and more effectively, ensuring people face proper penalties.”

Though facilitating illegal migration is already a crime, the UK government said the new offence will provide a sharper legal tool to disrupt the global online operations of smuggling networks.

According to Home Office data, around 80 per cent of migrants arriving via small boats told authorities they used social media to find or contact people-smuggling agents during their journey.

“We know many of the people-smuggling networks risking lives transporting people to the UK promote their services to migrants using social media,” said Rob Jones, Director General for Operations at the National Crime Agency (NCA). “These proposed new powers will offer UK law enforcement additional options to target criminal gangs and their business models as they use online platforms for their criminality.”

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has also committed to action once the law takes effect. “Once it's in force, the CPS won't hesitate to charge cases where we have evidence of suspects using social media to advertise small boat crossings, fake travel documents, or illegal working opportunities,” said Joanne Jakymec, Chief Crown Prosecutor.

The Home Office claims its crackdown on illegal migration is already showing results, a 50% increase in arrests of illegal workers and 35,000 deportations of individuals with no legal right to remain. It also cited tougher sanctions on smuggling ring leaders and suppliers.

