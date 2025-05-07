UK to crack down on study, work visas for citizens from these nations over asylum misuse; Is India safe?

The United Kingdom is planning sweeping curbs on visa access for nationals from Pakistan, Nigeria, and Sri Lanka as part of a broader move to tackle asylum abuse, according to a report by The Times daily. The restrictions would affect employment and student visa applicants from countries identified by the Home Office as having a high risk of overstaying and later seeking asylum.

The development comes amid record-high asylum figures in the UK. In 2024, 108,138 people applied for asylum, marking an 18% increase over 2023 and surpassing the previous peak of 103,081 in 2002. Pakistan (10,542), Afghanistan (8,508), and Iran (8,099) topped the list of nationalities seeking asylum, jointly accounting for 25% of all claims.

The proposed measures are expected to be detailed in the UK government’s upcoming Immigration White Paper, laying out Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s strategy to reduce net migration. The plan includes denying visas to those from countries where asylum claims are common, especially when applicants meet the profile of someone likely to later apply for asylum.

A senior government source told The Times that applicants using work and study routes as a “backdoor” to permanent UK residency are a growing concern. Unlike employment or student visas, an asylum claim grants a pathway to indefinite leave to remain, often enabling failed claimants to extend their stay by appealing deportation.

The Home Office is also reportedly tightening scrutiny over financial declarations. “Bank statements provided by visa applicants will be used to disprove assertions that they are impoverished and in need of taxpayer-funded lodging, such as hotels,” the report noted.

According to the latest figures, the UK hosted 732,285 international students in 2023–24, with most coming from India (107,480) and China (98,400). However, the number of work and study visa issuances fell in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Alarmingly, nearly 10,000 asylum seekers living in taxpayer-funded accommodation were originally admitted into the UK on work or student visas, raising concerns over misuse. In 2023 alone, 40,000 asylum claims were lodged by people who held a valid UK visa, amounting to 37% of total asylum cases.

The reforms will also require foreign graduates to leave the country unless they secure a skilled graduate-level job and provide proof of adequate funds to support themselves.

The UK is also expected to block taxpayer-funded accommodation for migrants on work or student visas unless they are officially destitute or at risk of destitution.