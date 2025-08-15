UK visa applications by Indians fall drastically in study, health, family sectors as rules tighten

The UK’s visa landscape is undergoing major shifts, with recent policy changes causing significant declines in applications from Indian professionals and students. Data from the Home Office shows Health and Care Worker visa applications from main applicants fell from a peak of 18,300 in August 2023 to just 1,300 in July 2025. Applications from dependants mirrored this trend, plunging from 23,300 to 4,900 over the same period.

Advertisement

The steep drop follows stricter Home Office scrutiny of employers in the health and social care sector, compliance checks, and policy measures introduced in Spring 2024. The UK has also ended overseas recruitment for care workers under this visa category, although some existing in-country workers may continue to switch visas until July 2028.

Skilled Worker visas face higher thresholds

Skilled Worker visa applications from India have also stabilised at lower levels. Main applicants averaged around 6,000 per month in 2022–2024, spiking briefly to 10,100 in April 2024 before returning to 4,900 in July 2025. Dependants followed similar patterns, with 5,300 applications in the latest month.

Recent policy changes have raised the minimum salary requirement to £41,700 and increased the required skill level, tightening entry for Indian professionals. Exceptions exist for jobs on the Immigration Salary List or Temporary Shortage List, but overall thresholds are higher.

Advertisement

Indian student migration affected

Student migration from India has also been impacted. Sponsored study visa applications from main applicants reached 428,900 in the year ending July 2025, down 3% from the previous year. More strikingly, applications from student dependants fell 86% after rule changes in January 2024 restricted dependants to postgraduate research students or those with government-funded scholarships.

Family visa numbers reflect policy sensitivity

Family visa applications surged from 7,500 in December 2023 to 12,700 in April 2024 after proposed income threshold increases. Numbers fell sharply post-implementation but gradually recovered to 8,100 in July 2025.

Temporary work visas remain seasonal

Temporary work visas such as the Youth Mobility Scheme and Seasonal Worker routes follow seasonal patterns. The Youth Mobility Scheme saw a 10% drop to 22,200 applications in the year ending July 2025, even after the launch of the India Young Professionals Scheme in 2023. Seasonal Worker visas rose 9% to 38,600, constrained by annual quotas.

Advertisement

Implications for Indian professionals and students

For India, these trends are significant. Health and care workers have been a major source of skilled migration to the UK, and the sharp fall may push Indian talent to explore alternative destinations such as Canada, Australia, or Europe. Students and dependants face new hurdles, altering long-standing patterns of Indian academic migration. Meanwhile, stricter rules for Skilled Worker visas highlight growing competition and higher thresholds for Indian professionals seeking opportunities abroad.