US December visa bulletin: Something in pack for all Indians; These categories move closer to Green Card

The US Department of State has published its December Visa Bulletin, revealing minimal advancements in certain employment-based (EB) visa categories, particularly affecting applicants from India. The previous bulletin outlined significant changes for green card applicants, particularly in family-sponsored visa categories for Indian nationals.

Family-sponsored green cards and employment-based preferences

This Visa Bulletin detailed family-sponsored applications, outlining preference categories for family-sponsored immigrants. The bulletin specifies the allocation of immigrant visas based on priority dates and demand, which is crucial for applicants navigating the green card process.

For fiscal year 2024, the limit for family-sponsored preference immigrants is set at 226,000, with specific allocations for each category. Per-country limits are also in place to ensure fair distribution among applicants from different countries.

Here are the detailed family-sponsored preferences:

1. First Preference (F1): Unmarried Sons and Daughters of U.S. Citizens: 23,400, along with any additional numbers not needed for the fourth preference.



2. Second Preference (F2): Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents, as well as Unmarried Sons and Daughters: 114,200, plus any excess from the worldwide family preference level beyond 226,000, and any unused numbers from the first preference:

- F2A: Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents: 77% of the total second preference limit, with 75% exempt from the per-country cap.

- F2B: Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years or older) of Permanent Residents: 23% of the total second preference limit.

3. Third Preference (F3): Married Sons and Daughters of U.S. Citizens: 23,400, plus any numbers not utilized by the first and second preferences.

4. Fourth Preference (F4): Brothers and Sisters of Adult U.S. Citizens: 65,000, along with any numbers not required by the first three preferences.

Here are the dates for filling family-sponsored visa for Indian applicants.

Applicants for immigrant visas with a priority date earlier than the application date in the chart below may gather and submit the necessary documents to the National Visa Center of the Department of State, after receiving a notification from the National Visa Center that includes detailed instructions.

Family-Sponsered India F1 01 SEP, 2017 F2A 14 JUL, 2024 F2B 01 JAN, 2017 F3 22 APR, 2012 F4 01 AUG, 2006

(Source: US Department of State)

Employee-based categories

This bulletin is also crucial for individuals seeking green cards through EB categories, as it outlines the earliest possible dates for visa issuance and approval of adjustment of status applications.

Key employment-based visa cutoff dates for December

- EB-1 (Priority Workers): The Final Action Date for India remains unchanged at February 1, 2022.

- EB-2 (Advanced Degree Professional: A slight advancement of two weeks has been noted, with the cutoff date now set at August 1, 2012.

- EB-3 (Professionals and Skilled Workers): The cutoff date for India has moved forward by one week to November 8, 2012.

- EB-3 (Other Workers): This category also sees a one-week advancement, now aligning with EB-3 Professionals at November 8, 2012.

- EB-5 (Immigrant Investors): The cutoff date for the EB-5 Unreserved categories remains static at January 1, 2022, while the EB-5 set-aside categories for Rural, High Unemployment, and Infrastructure are current across all countries.

Pending USCIS announcement on adjustment of status applications

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is expected to announce soon whether it will accept adjustment of status applications for December based on the Final Action Dates chart or the Dates for Filing chart. Applicants are encouraged to regularly check the USCIS Visa Bulletin webpage for updates, as this decision will dictate their eligibility to submit adjustment applications.

These updates are particularly significant for Indian applicants, who continue to navigate substantial backlogs in various employment-based categories.

Understanding the visa bulletin

The US Visa Bulletin is a monthly publication that indicates the availability of visas for various green card categories, guiding applicants on when they may progress in their immigration journey based on the volume of pending applications.

Each month, the Department of State assesses visa availability and makes adjustments according to the number of applications in various categories.