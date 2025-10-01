US fraud sweep hits H‑1B, F‑1 visas: Indians face stricter checks after Twin Shield

A massive U.S. immigration fraud crackdown in Minnesota has put Indian professionals and students on alert, with U.S. officials confirming that Operation Twin Shield uncovered abuses in the H‑1B and F‑1 visa categories—programs heavily used by Indians.

Conducted by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in partnership with ICE and the FBI, the September 19–28, 2025 operation in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area reviewed more than 1,000 pending immigration cases. Officers carried out site visits, interviews, and targeted verifications to detect marriage, employment, and document fraud.

According to USCIS, evidence of fraud or non‑compliance was found in 275 cases—about 44% of those examined. Examples included fake marriage and death certificates, fictitious employment claims, visa overstays, and abuse of parole and visa programs. Forty‑two individuals were issued notices to appear in court or referred to ICE, and four were arrested on the spot, with more actions expected as investigations continue.

While no single nationality was singled out, federal officials said the operation identified misuse of the H‑1B and F‑1 visa categories. Indians account for a large share of U.S. H‑1B workers and international students, meaning the findings could result in heightened scrutiny of their applications and renewals. Immigration lawyers in Minnesota warned that even legitimate cases could face more frequent interviews, site inspections, and documentation checks.

“Those who are fully compliant generally have nothing to fear, but the bar for documentation and transparency just went up,” said one attorney advising Indian clients in the region.

Operation Twin Shield marks the first time USCIS deployed such extensive resources to a single geographic area for fraud detection. Officials said similar initiatives are planned for other U.S. cities under Executive Order 14161, which directs agencies to intensify efforts against security and criminal threats in the immigration system.