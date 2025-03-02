US Green Card: Major shift in EB-2 and EB-3 priority dates, Indian applicants get long overdue relief

The US Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs has released its Visa Bulletin for January 2025, bringing notable advancements for Indian green card applicants. With priority date movements in employment-based (EB) visa categories, some applicants facing decade-long waits can now proceed sooner.
The Department of State issues a monthly Visa Bulletin to update applicants on the availability of immigrant visa numbers. Since most green card categories have annual limits, these updates determine when applicants can advance in their process.
Key updates for Indian applicants
Indian applicants often experience long delays due to high demand and visa backlogs. The February 2025 update brings positive movement in the EB-2 and EB-3 categories:
These shifts provide some relief for those waiting in the green card queue.
Who qualifies for a US Green Card
Green card eligibility is based on family ties, employment, refugee/asylee status, or the Diversity Visa programme.
Green Card application process
Most applicants complete two key steps:
Immigrant petition: Filed by a sponsor (employer/family) or self-filed in some cases.
Green card application (Form I-485): Filed once a visa number is available.
For employment-based applicants, Form I-140 is employer-filed, often requiring PERM labor certification to confirm no qualified US workers are available.
Employment-based categories:
Applying from Inside vs. Outside the US
Applicants already in the US must decide between:
Adjustment of Status (Form I-485): If an approved petition and visa number are available.
Consular Processing: If applying from outside the US, involving:
1. Petition approval
2. National Visa Center (NVC) processing
3. Consular interview
4. Visa issuance and US entry as a lawful permanent resident
Tracking your card status
Once Form I-485 is submitted, applicants can:
