US Green Card: Major shift in EB-2 and EB-3 priority dates, Indian applicants get long overdue relief

The US Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs has released its Visa Bulletin for January 2025, bringing notable advancements for Indian green card applicants. With priority date movements in employment-based (EB) visa categories, some applicants facing decade-long waits can now proceed sooner.

The Department of State issues a monthly Visa Bulletin to update applicants on the availability of immigrant visa numbers. Since most green card categories have annual limits, these updates determine when applicants can advance in their process.

Related Articles

Key updates for Indian applicants

Indian applicants often experience long delays due to high demand and visa backlogs. The February 2025 update brings positive movement in the EB-2 and EB-3 categories:

EB-2 India: Priority date moves from April 22, 2012, to October 15, 2012.

Priority date moves from April 22, 2012, to October 15, 2012. EB-3 India: Advances from December 1, 2012, to December 15, 2012.

Advances from December 1, 2012, to December 15, 2012. F1 (family-based): Remains unchanged at November 22, 2015.

Remains unchanged at November 22, 2015. F2A (family-based): Moves from January 1, 2022, to January 15, 2022.

These shifts provide some relief for those waiting in the green card queue.

Who qualifies for a US Green Card

Green card eligibility is based on family ties, employment, refugee/asylee status, or the Diversity Visa programme.

Family-based: Spouses, children, parents, and siblings of US citizens or permanent residents.

Spouses, children, parents, and siblings of US citizens or permanent residents. Employment-based: Individuals with extraordinary abilities, top researchers, executives, and skilled workers.

Individuals with extraordinary abilities, top researchers, executives, and skilled workers. Refugees & Asylees: Eligible to apply after one year of residence.

Eligible to apply after one year of residence. Diversity Visa: 50,000 visas annually for applicants from underrepresented countries.

Green Card application process

Most applicants complete two key steps:

Immigrant petition: Filed by a sponsor (employer/family) or self-filed in some cases.

Green card application (Form I-485): Filed once a visa number is available.

For employment-based applicants, Form I-140 is employer-filed, often requiring PERM labor certification to confirm no qualified US workers are available.

Employment-based categories:

EB-1: Priority workers (extraordinary ability, researchers, executives).

Priority workers (extraordinary ability, researchers, executives). EB-2: Advanced-degree professionals or those with exceptional ability.

Advanced-degree professionals or those with exceptional ability. EB-3: Skilled workers, professionals, and other workers.

Applying from Inside vs. Outside the US

Applicants already in the US must decide between:

Adjustment of Status (Form I-485): If an approved petition and visa number are available.

Consular Processing: If applying from outside the US, involving:

1. Petition approval

2. National Visa Center (NVC) processing

3. Consular interview

4. Visa issuance and US entry as a lawful permanent resident

Tracking your card status

Once Form I-485 is submitted, applicants can: