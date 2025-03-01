scorecardresearch
US, UK, Canada, and Australia revise study visa rules: What Indian students need to know for 2025

While these countries remain top choices for Indian students, tighter regulations on study permits, post-graduation work opportunities, and financial requirements are influencing decision-making

Studying abroad requires careful financial planning. From tuition fees to living costs, here’s a breakdown of key expenses and budgeting tips to help students manage their finances effectively. Studying abroad requires careful financial planning. From tuition fees to living costs, here’s a breakdown of key expenses and budgeting tips to help students manage their finances effectively.

Students looking to study abroad in 2025 are facing a changing landscape as major destinations like the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Germany introduce new visa and work permit rules. While these countries remain top choices for Indian students, tighter regulations on study permits, post-graduation work opportunities, and financial requirements are influencing decision-making.

Country-wise visa and work policy changes

Canada: Stricter study permit rules, but more work hours

  • Canada is reducing the number of study permits issued in 2025.

  • The Student Direct Stream (SDS), a fast-track visa processing system, has been discontinued.

  • Post-study work visa now requires language proficiency tests.

  • Work hour limit increased from 20 to 24 hours per week.

UK: Decline in Indian student enrollments amid visa restrictions

  • A 23% drop in Indian student enrollments due to dependent visa restrictions.

  • Tuition fees increased by £285, now at £9,535.

  • The Graduate Route visa remains, allowing two years of post-study work (three years for PhD graduates).

Australia: Tougher financial and language requirements

  • Proposal to cap international student intake at 270,000 remains under discussion.

  • New financial proof requirement: A$29,710.

  • Higher English language proficiency standards introduced.

  • Temporary Graduate Visa (subclass 485) still offers up to six years of work rights for graduates.

US: Record number of Indian students, but policy uncertainty looms

  • 337,630 Indian students in the US in 2024—the largest international student group for the first time.

  • 18% rise in Indian postgraduate enrollments, now at 196,000.

  • Concerns over potential restrictions on Optional Practical Training (OPT) and H-1B visas under a possible Trump administration.

  • Trump’s proposal for automatic green cards for top graduates, if implemented, could significantly impact international student choices.

Impact on post-study work opportunities

  • US: OPT remains a major draw (12 months for general graduates, 36 months for STEM graduates).

  • UK: Graduate Route allows two years of work without employer sponsorship.

  • Canada: Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) offers up to three years of work; stricter language requirements introduced.

  • Australia: Subclass 485 visa provides up to six years of post-study work, with special benefits for Indian students under the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA).

Published on: Mar 01, 2025, 7:53 AM IST
