US Green Card new rule: Indians seeking PR could face wider scrutiny from Sept 18; all you need to know

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Changes for Indian Green Card applicants

Under the revised framework, USCIS officers will assess an applicant's circumstances as a whole rather than relying on a single factor. The agency is required to consider five key areas: age, health, family status, assets and financial situation, and education and skills. Employment history, employment prospects and other relevant evidence may also form part of the assessment.

For Indians waiting in the employment-based Green Card backlog, this means that financial circumstances and employability could receive greater attention during the adjustment-of-status process.

USCIS guidance also says officers may consider an applicant's current or past receipt of certain means-tested public benefits. These can include cash assistance, housing assistance, food assistance and other similar benefits, depending on the circumstances of the case. The amount, duration and recency of benefits can be relevant to the assessment.

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Benefits automatically lead to Green Card rejection?

No. USCIS does not establish a rule under which receiving a benefit automatically results in a Green Card denial.

Instead, officers are instructed to examine the “totality of the circumstances”. USCIS says that receipt of public benefits is one factor among the evidence considered and, by itself, does not establish that an applicant is likely to become a public charge.

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This distinction could be important for Indian families in the US who have used eligible assistance programmes. The immigration assessment will depend on the applicant's individual circumstances, including financial resources, family situation, education, skills and employment prospects.

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Subject to the public charge ground of inadmissibility

“All aliens applying for adjustment of status to that of a lawful permanent resident are subject to the public charge ground of inadmissibility unless they are applying for an exempt immigration category. Below is a complete list of categories that are subject to and the categories that are exempt from the public charge ground of inadmissibility,” according to the official release.

Categories that are subject to public charge Categories that are not subject to public charge Spouses, children, and parents of U.S. citizens Asylees and refugees Unmarried sons and daughters of U.S. citizens Amerasian immigrants at adjustment Unmarried sons and daughters of U.S. citizens, including certain applicants Afghan and Iraqi interpreters and translators employed by or on behalf of the U.S. government Married sons and daughters of U.S. citizens and their spouses and children Cuban and Haitian nationals applying for adjustment under Section 202 of the Immigration and Control Act Brothers and sisters of U.S. citizens Applicants seeking adjustment under the Cuban Adjustment Act Parents of U.S. citizens Nicaraguans and other Central Americans applying for adjustment to lawful permanent resident status under the Nicaraguan Adjustment and Central American Relief Act of 1997 Amerasian children of preference category, born on/after Dec. 21, 1989, and before Oct. 27, 1992 Liberian refugees Widows or widowers of U.S. citizens Special immigrant juveniles Professionals with advanced degrees or persons of exceptional ability Applicants for registry Skilled workers, professionals and other workers Applicants seeking Temporary Protected Status Certain employees of international organisations and employees of the U.S. government Certain government officials, diplomats and other foreign government officials, and their families Panama Canal Zone employees Victims of human trafficking (T nonimmigrants) Former medical hospital personnel Victims of qualifying criminal activity (U nonimmigrants) Retired employees of international organisations Self-petitioners under the Violence Against Women Act U.S. armed forces personnel Certain battered aliens who are “qualified aliens” under the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 International broadcasters Applicants adjusting status who qualify as the surviving spouse, child, or parent of military members Refugees who are unable to return under Section 13 of the Act of September 11, 1957 American Indians born in Canada who are not U.S. citizens Certain entrants before January 1, 1972 Certain members of the Saint Regis Band of Mohawk Indians of New York Diversity visa immigrants Nationals of Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos applying under the Foreign Operations, Export Financing, and Related Programs Appropriations Act Certain Cuban nationals Polish and Hungarian parolees Certain Syrian nationals Applicants adjusting under the Liberian Refugee Immigration Fairness Act

Financial position, education and skills matter

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The revised assessment places significant emphasis on an applicant's overall ability to support themselves. USCIS may examine household income, assets, liabilities and financial resources. Education, professional qualifications, licences, certifications and skills gained through employment or education may also be relevant.

A sufficient Form I-864 Affidavit of Support, where required, will also be considered favourably. However, USCIS can still conduct a broader public-charge assessment even when an Affidavit of Support has been submitted.

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Why this matters for Indians

The change is particularly relevant to Indian nationals pursuing employment-based permanent residency, including those who have spent years waiting for their Green Card priority dates.

For applicants preparing to file Form I-485 from September 18 onwards, the new framework means that their financial circumstances, employment history, education, skills, family situation and use of relevant public benefits could all form part of USCIS's assessment.