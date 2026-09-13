Canada fast-tracks doctoral visas to 2 weeks to attract top research talent. Check details

The federal department backed its push with fresh data, revealing that graduate students accounted for 21% of all new study permits issued between January and June 2026 — a sharp jump from 12% during the same period in 2025.

To streamline the transition for prospective postgraduates, IRCC outlined several targeted incentives:

• Simpler processing for most graduate degree students

• Faster timeline - 2 weeks for doctoral student applications

• Opportunities to work in Canada after you graduate

The application roadmap for advanced degree seekers has been simplified significantly. Under policy changes effective January 1, 2026, students admitted to master's or doctoral programs at public degree-granting institutions are exempt from needing a provincial or territorial attestation letter (PAL or TAL) when applying for a study permit.

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However, students intending to study in Quebec must still fulfill provincial entry requirements. Candidates must first secure a letter of acceptance (LOA) from a Designated Learning Institution (DLI) before submitting their study permit application online through the IRCC secure account.

To make the transition seamless for researchers with families, IRCC allows applicants to bundle their family's paperwork. Accompanying spouses or common-law partners and dependent children can submit applications for visitor visas, work permits, or study permits simultaneously, ensuring all files are processed together.

Once enrolled, international graduate students are permitted to work on or off campus, provided their permit conditions allow it and they have officially commenced their study program.

Beyond graduation, Canada offers dedicated pathways to retain top academic minds within its workforce. Master’s and doctoral graduates can apply for a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) to gain valuable Canadian professional experience, which can later support applications for permanent residency through pathways such as the Canadian Experience Class, the Federal Skilled Worker Program, or Provincial Nominee Programs.

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Post-doctoral fellows and academic researchers also have access to targeted work permit avenues. To support incoming students with settlement, IRCC provides resources covering health insurance coverage, banking setup, rental housing guidance, and virtual informational sessions detailing transition pathways to permanent residency.