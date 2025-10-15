US ICE detains Indian-origin Green Card holder with brain tumour, delays surgery

Paramjit Singh, a 48-year-old Indian-origin Green Card holder, has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for over two months, after being stopped at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. Singh, who has lived in the United States since 1994, is facing serious health issues, including a brain tumour and a heart condition. His family alleges that his medical needs are being ignored, with his scheduled brain tumour surgery delayed due to his detention.

Singh was taken into custody on July 30 after returning from a trip to India. He was held at the airport for five days before being moved to a detention center in Clay County, Indiana. ICE officials have cited two past criminal cases as the basis for his detention, but Singh's family argues that these charges are outdated or erroneous, according to BBC.

One of the cases dates back to 1999, when Singh used a public phone without paying and served 10 days in prison, along with a $4,137.50 fine. The second, an alleged forgery conviction from Illinois in 2008, does not appear in any records, according to Singh’s family. "We believe immigration authorities are using outdated or incorrect information to justify his continued detention," said Singh's niece, Kiran Virk.

Although Singh was granted a $10,000 bond by an immigration judge, ICE has continued to use the alleged 2008 forgery case to prevent his release. Singh’s lawyer, Louis Angeles, plans to challenge the detention in court, calling it "unethical." He also intends to block Singh's potential deportation, as Singh’s family struggles with limited phone access to him in the detention center and his worsening health.

Singh, who runs a business in Fort Wayne, Indiana, has lived in the U.S. for decades. His wife and two children are U.S. citizens, and he has regularly visited India without facing immigration issues before. His case is set to be heard on October 14.

This detention comes as the Trump administration intensifies its immigration crackdown, targeting undocumented immigrants and deporting individuals, including those without criminal records. In one notable case, 73-year-old Harjit Kaur, a grandmother who had lived in the U.S. for over 30 years, was deported to India in September, raising concerns about the scope and fairness of the administration’s actions. Critics argue that immigrants complying with legal procedures are also being caught up in the crackdown, a sentiment echoed by Singh’s family.