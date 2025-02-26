US immigration fraud: ED raids visa firms in Punjab, Chandigarh, seizes Rs 19 lakh, fake documents

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided three visa consultancy firms in Ludhiana and Chandigarh as part of a money laundering probe into alleged immigration fraud targeting aspirants seeking to move to the US.

The investigation stemmed from FIRs registered by Punjab and Delhi police based on a complaint from the Overseas Criminal Investigations office at the US Embassy in Delhi. The complaint alleged fraudulent activities by firms such as Red Leaf Immigration Private Limited, Overseas Partner Education Consultants, and others.

On Tuesday, ED officials searched five business and residential premises linked to these firms, as well as a third entity, Infowiz Software Solution. The raids led to the seizure of incriminating documents, digital devices, and ₹19 lakh in cash.

According to the ED, the accused entities forged education certificates and experience letters for ineligible applicants aspiring to study or work in US.

They even transferred funds to the accounts of the visa applicants to show a "minimum" account balance for visa application and they "wrongfully" helped such persons to show their eligibility for obtaining a visa for the United States of America by "manipulating" their facts and circumstances, the ED found.

The accused charged commission from the aspirants for this job, it said.

The accused entities charged "hefty" amounts from visa applicants and proceeds of crime were generated through such criminal activities. These funds were further invested for the purchase of movable and immovable properties and "diverted" into various bank accounts, according to the agency.

The issue of illegal immigration and human trafficking made headlines again recently after the US deported several Indians on their military planes according to the new policy declared by President Donald Trump.

(With PTI inputs)