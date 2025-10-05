US imposes visa bonds up to $15,000 travellers from high-risk overstay nations. Check details

The United States has launched a 12-month visa bond pilot program requiring nationals from The Gambia, Malawi, and Zambia — countries with high US visa overstay rates — to post financial bonds of up to $15,000 before obtaining short-term tourist or business visas.

Effective August 20, 2025, the program mandates visa applicants from these nations to submit a bond of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000, as determined during the visa interview by consular officials. The initiative applies to those seeking B-1/B-2 visas, which cover temporary business or leisure travel, including participants in Citizenship by Investment programs.

All travelers approved under this policy must enter and depart the US exclusively through Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), or Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).

The US Department of State launched the program to curb visa overstays, defined as remaining in the country beyond the authorized admission period after lawful entry. In fiscal year 2023, The Gambia recorded an overall overstay rate of 18.6%, and an alarming 38.79% among B-1/B-2 visa holders. Malawi's rates reached 4.17% by air and sea, and 14.32% by land, with student and exchange visa categories showing a 19.71% overstay rate. Zambia also exceeded the 10% threshold across categories. By contrast, India’s overstay rate stood at 1.58% overall and 1.29% for B-1/B-2 visas.

Department of State guidance specifies that bonds will be refunded in full if the visa holder complies with all non-immigrant visa terms and either departs the US before the visa expiry date or does not travel. Additionally, if entry is denied at the port of arrival, the bond is immediately canceled and reimbursed.

Applicants must file Form I-352 (Immigration Bond) through the Department of Homeland Security and complete payment via the US Treasury’s online Pay.gov portal, regardless of application location. The program runs through August 5, 2026.