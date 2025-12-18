US January 2026 Visa Bulletin: Gains for EB Indian applicants but family green card queues stay frozen

The US travel state department has released its first visa bulletin for 2026, with all eyes on categories moving ahead for Indian visa applicants. January 2026 visa bulletin keeps India’s green card story sharply split: another month of gains for workers and investors, and a largely frozen picture for families.

With EB‑1, EB‑3, EB‑4 and EB‑5 all holding or building on late‑2025 momentum, the new bulletin quietly cements one of the strongest multi‑month stretches India has seen in recent years, even as most relatives remain stuck in queues that barely move.​

Employment-based India at a glance

The latest tables show India’s employment-based queues pushing forward or at least holding steady on both approval and filing timelines. Final Action Dates determine when a green card can be approved, while the Dates for Filing chart frames when applicants can lodge paperwork and unlock work and travel benefits.​

Employment-based Final Action Dates – India (January 2026)

Category Dec 2025 FAD – India Jan 2026 FAD – India Approx. Movement EB‑1 15Mar22 01Feb23 +10.5 months forward​ EB‑2 15May13 15Jul13 +2 months EB‑3 22Sep13 15Nov13 +1 month 3 weeks​ EB‑3 Other Workers 22Sep13 15Nov13 Mirrors EB‑3 movement​ EB‑4 01Sep20 01Jan21 +4 months Certain Religious Workers (SR) 01Sep20 01Jan21 +4 months EB‑5 Unreserved (C5/T5/I5/R5/NU/RU) 01Jul21 01May22 +10 months​

Employment-based Dates for Filing – India (January 2026)

Category Filing date Practical impact EB‑1 1Aug23 Many Indian EB‑1 applicants can file months before their case is actually approvable​ EB‑2 1December13 Filing remains ahead of final action, allowing earlier AOS in a deeply backlogged line.travel.state​ EB‑3 15Aug14 Extra lead time to file for professionals and skilled workers.travel.state​ EB‑3 Other workers 15Aug14 Same filing runway as EB‑3.travel.state​ EB‑4 15Mar21 Modest gap between filing and approval dates.travel.state​ Certain religious workers (SR) 15Mar21 Applicants must race filing and admission against the January 30, 2026 statutory sunset.travel.state​ EB‑5 Unreserved 01May24 A two‑year filing cushion over the final action date gives investors substantial procedural breathing room.travel.state

Together, these charts make January another month where EB‑1 through EB‑5 India look relatively constructive: no fresh retrogressions, preserved gains in the backlogged middle, and a standout filing horizon for EB‑5. For many, the strategy now revolves around using the filing chart as soon as permitted to secure work authorisation, advance parole and age‑out protection for children while waiting for final action to catch up.​

Family-based India: long lines, thin movement

For Indian family-sponsored applicants, the January 2026 Visa Bulletin essentially serves as a holding pattern. None of the Final Action Dates move, which means no one in the family queues gets any closer to an actual green card approval this month.

The dates themselves underscore just how structurally backlogged the system is: F1 and F2B are still stuck around late 2016, F3 sits in 2011, and F4 is anchored in 2006. That translates into wait times measured in well over a decade for many categories, especially married children and siblings of U.S. citizens, and signals that demand continues to far outstrip the statutory visa caps.

Family-based Final Action Dates – India (January 2026)

Category Relationship (simplified) Final action date Status vs recent months F1 Unmarried adult children of citizens 08Nov16 Frozen; no recent forward movement​ F2A Spouses/children of permanent residents 01Feb24 Relatively recent but unchanged.​ F2B Unmarried adult children of residents 01Dec16 Deep backlog, no change.​ F3 Married children of citizens 08Sep11 Stagnant, reflecting heavy demand.​ F4 Siblings of citizens 01Nov06 Among the oldest dates in the bulletin.​

Family-based Dates for Filing – India (January 2026)

Category Filing date Key takeaway Status vs recent months F1 01Sep17 Slightly ahead of final action but still a long wait.​ Frozen; no recent forward movement​ F2A 22Dec25 A “technical improvement” that lets qualified families file earlier even though approvals are tied to 01FEB24.​ Relatively recent but unchanged.​ F2B 15Mar17 Limited procedural relief amid a persistent backlog.​ Deep backlog, no change.​ F3 22Jul12 Filing and final action remain far apart.​ Stagnant, reflecting heavy demand.​ F4 15Dec06 One of the slowest‑moving queues for India.​ Among the oldest dates in the bulletin.​

For Indian families, the real story is what does not change: no fresh Final Action movement and only narrow filing‑chart flex in F2A and F2B. That makes January more about maintaining options, earlier adjustment filing, EAD and advance parole, rather than unlocking near‑term green card approvals.​

Reading January's charts as an Indian applicant

The Visa Bulletin is essential in guiding applicants through the U.S. immigration queue. It comprises two main components: