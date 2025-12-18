Business Today
US January 2026 Visa Bulletin: Gains for EB Indian applicants but family green card queues stay frozen

With EB‑1, EB‑3, EB‑4 and EB‑5 all holding or building on late‑2025 momentum, the new bulletin quietly cements one of the strongest multi‑month stretches India has seen in recent years

  • Updated Dec 18, 2025 3:28 PM IST
US January 2026 Visa Bulletin: Gains for EB Indian applicants but family green card queues stay frozenJanuary 2026 visa bulletin keeps India’s EB‑5 path open while religious workers face a hard deadline.

The US travel state department has released its first visa bulletin for 2026, with all eyes on categories moving ahead for Indian visa applicants. January 2026 visa bulletin keeps India’s green card story sharply split: another month of gains for workers and investors, and a largely frozen picture for families.

With EB‑1, EB‑3, EB‑4 and EB‑5 all holding or building on late‑2025 momentum, the new bulletin quietly cements one of the strongest multi‑month stretches India has seen in recent years, even as most relatives remain stuck in queues that barely move.​

Employment-based India at a glance

The latest tables show India’s employment-based queues pushing forward or at least holding steady on both approval and filing timelines. Final Action Dates determine when a green card can be approved, while the Dates for Filing chart frames when applicants can lodge paperwork and unlock work and travel benefits.​

Employment-based Final Action Dates – India (January 2026)

Category Dec 2025 FAD – India Jan 2026 FAD – India

Approx. Movement
EB‑1 15Mar22 01Feb23

+10.5 months forward​

EB‑2 15May13 15Jul13 +2 months
EB‑3 22Sep13 15Nov13

+1 month 3 weeks​
EB‑3 Other Workers 22Sep13 15Nov13

Mirrors EB‑3 movement​
EB‑4 01Sep20 01Jan21 +4 months
Certain Religious Workers (SR) 01Sep20 01Jan21 +4 months
EB‑5 Unreserved (C5/T5/I5/R5/NU/RU) 01Jul21 01May22

+10 months​

Employment-based Dates for Filing – India (January 2026)

Category Filing date

Practical impact
EB‑1 1Aug23

Many Indian EB‑1 applicants can file months before their case is actually approvable​
EB‑2 1December13

Filing remains ahead of final action, allowing earlier AOS in a deeply backlogged line.travel.state
EB‑3 15Aug14

Extra lead time to file for professionals and skilled workers.travel.state
EB‑3 Other workers 15Aug14

Same filing runway as EB‑3.travel.state
EB‑4 15Mar21

Modest gap between filing and approval dates.travel.state
Certain religious workers (SR) 15Mar21

Applicants must race filing and admission against the January 30, 2026 statutory sunset.travel.state
EB‑5 Unreserved 01May24

A two‑year filing cushion over the final action date gives investors substantial procedural breathing room.travel.state

Together, these charts make January another month where EB‑1 through EB‑5 India look relatively constructive: no fresh retrogressions, preserved gains in the backlogged middle, and a standout filing horizon for EB‑5. For many, the strategy now revolves around using the filing chart as soon as permitted to secure work authorisation, advance parole and age‑out protection for children while waiting for final action to catch up.​

Family-based India: long lines, thin movement

For Indian family-sponsored applicants, the January 2026 Visa Bulletin essentially serves as a holding pattern. None of the Final Action Dates move, which means no one in the family queues gets any closer to an actual green card approval this month.

The dates themselves underscore just how structurally backlogged the system is: F1 and F2B are still stuck around late 2016, F3 sits in 2011, and F4 is anchored in 2006. That translates into wait times measured in well over a decade for many categories, especially married children and siblings of U.S. citizens, and signals that demand continues to far outstrip the statutory visa caps.

Family-based Final Action Dates – India (January 2026)

Category Relationship (simplified) Final action date

Status vs recent months
F1 Unmarried adult children of citizens 08Nov16

Frozen; no recent forward movement​

F2A Spouses/children of permanent residents 01Feb24

Relatively recent but unchanged.​
F2B Unmarried adult children of residents 01Dec16

Deep backlog, no change.​
F3 Married children of citizens 08Sep11

Stagnant, reflecting heavy demand.​
F4 Siblings of citizens 01Nov06

Among the oldest dates in the bulletin.​

Family-based Dates for Filing – India (January 2026)

Category Filing date Key takeaway

Status vs recent months
F1 01Sep17 Slightly ahead of final action but still a long wait.​

Frozen; no recent forward movement​
F2A 22Dec25 A “technical improvement” that lets qualified families file earlier even though approvals are tied to 01FEB24.​

Relatively recent but unchanged.​
F2B 15Mar17 Limited procedural relief amid a persistent backlog.​

Deep backlog, no change.​
F3 22Jul12 Filing and final action remain far apart.​

Stagnant, reflecting heavy demand.​
F4 15Dec06 One of the slowest‑moving queues for India.​

Among the oldest dates in the bulletin.​

For Indian families, the real story is what does not change: no fresh Final Action movement and only narrow filing‑chart flex in F2A and F2B. That makes January more about maintaining options, earlier adjustment filing, EAD and advance parole, rather than unlocking near‑term green card approvals.​

Reading January's charts as an Indian applicant

The Visa Bulletin is essential in guiding applicants through the U.S. immigration queue. It comprises two main components:

  1. Final Action Dates dictate when visa numbers are available and when authorities can approve applications; essentially, the green card “gate opens.”

  2. Dates for Filing specify when applicants may submit their adjustment of status or visa applications, even if a number is not yet available.

Published on: Dec 18, 2025 3:28 PM IST
