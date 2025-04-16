US judge blocks deportation of Indian student in Wisconsin after F-1 visa revoked without charges or prior notice

A U.S. federal judge has temporarily blocked the deportation of a 21-year-old Indian student at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, pausing the Trump administration’s action to revoke his F-1 visa just weeks before graduation, according to a report by The Hill.

The ruling, issued by Judge William Conley of the Western District of Wisconsin on April 15, prevents the Department of Homeland Security from detaining or deporting Krish Lal Isserdasani, a final-year computer engineering student. Isserdasani’s SEVIS record was terminated earlier this month without warning.

“He was given no warning, no opportunity to explain or defend himself, and no chance to correct any potential misunderstanding before his F-1 student visa record was terminated in SEVIS,” the court order stated.

Attorney Shabnam Lotfi, who filed for the emergency restraining order, argued that the action was unjustified and procedurally flawed. The judge agreed, stating there was a “reasonable likelihood of success” in the legal challenge. A hearing on the preliminary injunction is scheduled for April 28.

The court highlighted the broader consequences of the visa termination. Isserdasani, arrested last November for suspected misdemeanor disorderly conduct during an argument outside a bar, was never charged. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne declined to prosecute, and Isserdasani was not required to appear in court.

The university's International Student Services later emailed him stating: “Individual identified in criminal records check and/or has had their VISA revoked. SEVIS record has been terminated.”

Judge Conley emphasized that Isserdasani had no prior legal issues and believed the incident was behind him. The ruling noted that visa termination not only jeopardized his degree but also risked losing $17,500 in tuition and nearly $240,000 in educational investment. It would also bar him from applying for post-study work authorization. “He reports being afraid to leave his apartment for fear of being apprehended at any moment,” the order stated.

Lotfi described the ruling as “a rare win for international students. The judge heard us.”

According to data presented in court, at least 57 student visa terminations have occurred across Wisconsin universities since April 15. Federal authorities have not offered specific reasons for the trend. In many cases, minor legal infractions or administrative errors have led to similar terminations.

(With inputs from PTI)