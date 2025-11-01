US lawmakers urge Trump to roll back $100,000 H-1B fee, warn of impact on AI and India ties

A group of US lawmakers has urged President Donald Trump to reconsider his recent H-1B visa proclamation, warning that the new USD 100,000 fee and added restrictions could undermine America’s technological edge and strain ties with India.

In a letter sent Thursday, Representatives Jimmy Panetta, Ami Bera, Salud Carbajal, and Julie Johnson called on the president to suspend the September 19 order titled “Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers.” The measure introduced steep new fees and limits on H-1B petitions, a move lawmakers say will damage the country’s innovation ecosystem, according to PTI.

“As members of a recent delegation to India, we recognise the importance of the H-1B programme not just to the United States economy, national security, and competitive advantage, but also to our relationship with India,” the lawmakers wrote.

They cautioned that the policy could discourage high-skilled foreign professionals, especially from India, which accounted for 71 percent of H-1B visa holders last year. “Indian nationals, who make up the largest share of H-1B recipients, are central to US leadership in information technology and artificial intelligence,” the letter said. “At a time when China is investing aggressively in AI and advanced technologies, we must continue to attract the world’s best talent.”

The H-1B programme, they noted, is a “cornerstone of US competitiveness” in STEM fields, driving innovation, patents, and business formation while complementing the American workforce.

Congressman Jimmy Panetta underscored that the programme’s significance extends beyond labour needs. “The H-1B visa programme is an important part of why the United States continues to lead in technological innovation, and is needed now more than ever with the recent sharp rise of artificial intelligence,” he said.

Lawmakers warned that the USD 100,000 fee would price out startups and research institutions that rely on global expertise. “The programme should be enhanced and increased, not limited to a select number of corporations that can pay exorbitant amounts of money,” Panetta added.

The letter also emphasised the diplomatic implications, saying that weakening visa access could harm Washington’s relationship with New Delhi, a key partner in the Indo-Pacific. “In the case of India, attracting this talent reinforces our strategic partnership with a key democratic partner,” the lawmakers wrote, highlighting how Indian-Americans and H-1B workers contribute to local economies, academia, and civic life.

“Preserving access to the H-1B programme is not simply about filling jobs,” they concluded. “It is about securing US leadership in the industries that will define global power in the 21st century.”