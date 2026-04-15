US May Visa Bulletin 2026: State Department issues this warning for India's EB-5 visa applicants; details here

The May 2026 Visa Bulletin delivers a split verdict for Indian green card applicants, modest but meaningful forward movement in family-sponsored categories, and a complete standstill across all employment-based dates. For the hundreds of thousands of Indian professionals in the EB queue, the month offers no fresh openings. For families, several categories inch ahead, offering some procedural relief.

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Released by the US Department of State, the bulletin draws a clear line between two very different experiences of the US immigration system, one where the queue is slowly moving, and one where it remains structurally frozen.

Family-sponsored categories: Selective but welcome movement

After months of stagnation, several India-specific family categories see forward movement in May, a quiet but notable development for applicants who have been waiting years.

Final Action Dates: Family (India)

Category April 2026 May 2026 Change F1 – Unmarried sons/daughters of US citizens 01 May 2017 01 Sep 2017 +4 months F2A – Spouses/children of LPRs 01 Feb 2024 01 Aug 2024 +6 months F2B – Unmarried sons/daughters (21+) of LPRs 22 May 2017 22 May 2017 No change F3 – Married sons/daughters of US citizens Advertisement 22 Dec 2011 15 Feb 2012 +2 months F4 – Brothers/sisters of US citizens 01 Nov 2006 01 Nov 2006 No change

The standout movement is in F2A, which jumps six months in a single bulletin, a significant advance for spouses and children of lawful permanent residents. F1 moves four months forward, and F3 edges ahead by roughly two months. F2B and F4 remain unchanged.

Dates for Filing: Family (India)

Category April 2026 May 2026 Change F1 01 March 2018 01 Oct 2018 +7 months F2A Current (C) Current (C) No change F2B 8 August 2017 1 January 2018 +5 months F3 22 Nov 2012 8 Dec 2012 +2 weeks F4 15 Dec 2006 15 Dec 2006 No change

F2A remains current for filing purposes, meaning eligible Indian applicants in this category can submit paperwork regardless of their priority date, even as final approvals remain capped. This procedural window is valuable and should be used proactively.

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The broader picture is encouraging: no retrogression in any family-sponsored category for India in May 2026, and several meaningful advances for applicants who have been in the queue for years.

Employment-based categories: Frozen across the board

For Indian professionals, particularly those in the EB-2 and EB-3 queues, where waits routinely stretch beyond a decade, May 2026 offers nothing new. Every employment-based cut-off date for India holds exactly where it was in April.

Final Action Dates: Employment (India)

Category April 2026 May 2026 Change EB-1 01 April 2023 01 Apr 2023 No change EB-2 15 Jul 2014 15 Jul 2014 No change EB-3 15 November 2013 15 November 2013 No change EB-3 Other Workers 15 Nov 2013 15 Nov 2013 No change EB-4 15 Jul 2022 15 Jul 2022 No change EB-5 Unreserved 01 May 2022 01 May 2022 No change EB-5 Set-asides (Rural/High-unemployment/Infrastructure) Current Current No change

Dates for Filing — Employment (India)

Category April 2026 May 2026 Change EB-1 01 December 2023 01 Dec 2023 No change EB-2 15 Jan 2015 15 Jan 2015 No change EB-3 / Other Workers 15 January 2015 15 January 2015 No change EB-4 1 Jan 2023 1 Jan 2023 No change EB-5 Unreserved 01 May 2024 01 May 2024 No change EB-5 Set-asides Current Current No change

May 2026 is neither a step forward nor backward for Indian employment-based applicants. The practical strategy remains unchanged: file as early as eligible to secure work authorisation, advance parole and child age-out protection, and wait.

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The EB-5 warning flag

One detail in the May bulletin deserves attention. The State Department has flagged that the EB-5 unreserved categories for India are under close monitoring. If demand and usage exceed the annual limit before the fiscal year ends, retrogression or unavailability could be imposed later in FY-2026. Indian investors in the EB-5 pipeline, or those considering it, should factor this risk into their planning.

Reading May's bulletin as an Indian applicant

The May 2026 Visa Bulletin reinforces a now-familiar divide in India's green card landscape.

Family-sponsored categories are showing genuine, if incremental, forward movement, with F2A's six-month jump the most significant single advance this month. For families already in the queue, this is meaningful progress.

Employment-based categories remain structurally stalled. EB-2 sits at July 2014, EB-3 at November 2013, dates that reflect a backlog built over decades and unlikely to clear without legislative intervention. May offers no acceleration, no retrogression, and no new relief.

For Indian applicants navigating both tracks, the calculus is the same as it has been: use every available filing window, protect dependent children from ageing out, and plan for a long wait.