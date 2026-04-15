US May Visa Bulletin 2026: State Department issues this warning for India's EB-5 visa applicants; details here

The May 2026 Visa Bulletin delivers a split verdict for Indian green card applicants, modest but meaningful forward movement in family-sponsored categories, and a complete standstill across all employment-based dates. For the hundreds of thousands of Indian professionals in the EB queue, the month offers no fresh openings. For families, several categories inch ahead, offering some procedural relief.
Released by the US Department of State, the bulletin draws a clear line between two very different experiences of the US immigration system, one where the queue is slowly moving, and one where it remains structurally frozen.
Family-sponsored categories: Selective but welcome movement
After months of stagnation, several India-specific family categories see forward movement in May, a quiet but notable development for applicants who have been waiting years.
Final Action Dates: Family (India)
|
Category
|April 2026
|May 2026
|Change
|
F1 – Unmarried sons/daughters of US citizens
|01 May 2017
|01 Sep 2017
|+4 months
|
F2A – Spouses/children of LPRs
|01 Feb 2024
|01 Aug 2024
|+6 months
|
F2B – Unmarried sons/daughters (21+) of LPRs
|22 May 2017
|22 May 2017
|No change
|
F3 – Married sons/daughters of US citizens
|22 Dec 2011
|15 Feb 2012
|+2 months
|
F4 – Brothers/sisters of US citizens
|01 Nov 2006
|01 Nov 2006
|No change
The standout movement is in F2A, which jumps six months in a single bulletin, a significant advance for spouses and children of lawful permanent residents. F1 moves four months forward, and F3 edges ahead by roughly two months. F2B and F4 remain unchanged.
Dates for Filing: Family (India)
|Category
|April 2026
|May 2026
|
Change
|F1
|01 March 2018
|01 Oct 2018
|
+7 months
|F2A
|Current (C)
|Current (C)
|
No change
|F2B
|8 August 2017
|1 January 2018
|
+5 months
|F3
|22 Nov 2012
|8 Dec 2012
|
+2 weeks
|F4
|15 Dec 2006
|15 Dec 2006
|
No change
F2A remains current for filing purposes, meaning eligible Indian applicants in this category can submit paperwork regardless of their priority date, even as final approvals remain capped. This procedural window is valuable and should be used proactively.
The broader picture is encouraging: no retrogression in any family-sponsored category for India in May 2026, and several meaningful advances for applicants who have been in the queue for years.
Employment-based categories: Frozen across the board
For Indian professionals, particularly those in the EB-2 and EB-3 queues, where waits routinely stretch beyond a decade, May 2026 offers nothing new. Every employment-based cut-off date for India holds exactly where it was in April.
Final Action Dates: Employment (India)
|
Category
|April 2026
|May 2026
|Change
|
EB-1
|01 April 2023
|01 Apr 2023
|No change
|EB-2
|
15 Jul 2014
|15 Jul 2014
|No change
|
EB-3
|15 November 2013
|15 November 2013
|No change
|
EB-3 Other Workers
|15 Nov 2013
|15 Nov 2013
|No change
|
EB-4
|15 Jul 2022
|15 Jul 2022
|No change
|
EB-5 Unreserved
|01 May 2022
|01 May 2022
|No change
|EB-5 Set-asides (Rural/High-unemployment/Infrastructure)
|Current
|Current
|
No change
Dates for Filing — Employment (India)
|Category
|April 2026
|May 2026
|
Change
|EB-1
|01 December 2023
|01 Dec 2023
|
No change
|EB-2
|15 Jan 2015
|15 Jan 2015
|
No change
|EB-3 / Other Workers
|15 January 2015
|15 January 2015
|
No change
|EB-4
|1 Jan 2023
|1 Jan 2023
|
No change
|EB-5 Unreserved
|01 May 2024
|01 May 2024
|
No change
|EB-5 Set-asides
|Current
|Current
|
No change
May 2026 is neither a step forward nor backward for Indian employment-based applicants. The practical strategy remains unchanged: file as early as eligible to secure work authorisation, advance parole and child age-out protection, and wait.
The EB-5 warning flag
One detail in the May bulletin deserves attention. The State Department has flagged that the EB-5 unreserved categories for India are under close monitoring. If demand and usage exceed the annual limit before the fiscal year ends, retrogression or unavailability could be imposed later in FY-2026. Indian investors in the EB-5 pipeline, or those considering it, should factor this risk into their planning.
Reading May's bulletin as an Indian applicant
The May 2026 Visa Bulletin reinforces a now-familiar divide in India's green card landscape.
Family-sponsored categories are showing genuine, if incremental, forward movement, with F2A's six-month jump the most significant single advance this month. For families already in the queue, this is meaningful progress.
Employment-based categories remain structurally stalled. EB-2 sits at July 2014, EB-3 at November 2013, dates that reflect a backlog built over decades and unlikely to clear without legislative intervention. May offers no acceleration, no retrogression, and no new relief.
For Indian applicants navigating both tracks, the calculus is the same as it has been: use every available filing window, protect dependent children from ageing out, and plan for a long wait.