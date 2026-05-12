Vedanta Demerger: Best way to check Malco Energy, Talwandi Sabo, Aluminium, Iron Steel shares

Vedanta Demerger: Investors of Vedanta Ltd have started receiving SMS and email alerts on the credit of shares in the company’s four demerged entities after the stock traded ex-demerger earlier this month. Even so, some investors may have missed the updates or may not have received the information because of technical issues.

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Despite getting credit information, some traders may still be unable to see these shares in their demat accounts. Under the demerger, eligible investors will receive one share each of the four new companies for every one share of Vedanta held on the record date. The companies will make their stock market debut at a later stage.

For now, investors awaiting visibility of the shares in their demat accounts can verify the allotment through the CDSL website or the CDSL MyEasi app, while keeping in mind the eligibility date, the share entitlement ratio and the names of the four demerged companies.

Investors can check the allotment and credit of these shares through CDSL’s website at https://web.cdslindia.com/myeasitoken/Home/Login or through the CDSL MyEasi app. New users can register using their 16-digit beneficial owner identification number and password, with PAN details and date of birth in DDMM format.

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After registration, users will receive two OTPs, one on their registered email address and another on their registered mobile number. They can then choose a username, create a password in the required format, return to the login page, and sign in with the selected username and password.

Once logged in, users will receive a six-digit OTP on their registered mobile number or email ID. After entering the OTP, they can click on account details at the top of the page to check all holdings in their demat account and confirm whether the shares have been credited. Investors who are already registered can log in directly without going through the sign-up process again.

The four demerged entities are Vedanta Iron & Steel, Malco Energy Ltd, Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd and Vedanta Power. All eligible investors in Vedanta Ltd will receive one share each of these companies for every Vedanta share held on the record date. These shares are being credited pursuant to the scheme of arrangement and will remain so until listing.

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Eligible investors have started receiving shares of the four demerged entities in their demat accounts. The process began on Saturday, May 08, and is scheduled to be completed on Monday, May 11. Investors eligible for the allotment would also have started receiving SMS and email communication on the credit.

According to the details shared, investors who held or bought Vedanta shares in their demat account on April 29, 2026, are eligible to receive shares of the demerged entities. Although May 1 was the record date, the stock traded ex-demerger on April 30 because the record date was a market holiday. Investors who bought Vedanta shares on or after April 30, 2026, will not be entitled to receive shares of the demerged entities.

The four demerged entities are expected to be listed on the exchanges soon. Usually, demerged entities are listed within a month or two of a spin-off. According to select media reports, Anil Agrawal-led Vedanta may approach the exchanges for listing by next week, and the four companies may make their stock market debut in the second half of June 2026.