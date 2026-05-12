Got this SMS? Your LPG subsidy could stop in 7 days if income crosses...

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has accelerated its drive to prune high-income earners from the LPG subsidy net, utilising a fresh data-matching protocol between tax records and energy databases. Under this renewed enforcement push, the three major public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) have begun issuing final notices to consumers whose household income exceeds the government-mandated threshold.

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While the policy to exclude taxpayers with an annual income of ₹10 lakh or more was first introduced in December 2015, the government has shifted from voluntary 'Give It Up' campaigns to a rigorous, automated enforcement model.

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Oil Ministry officials confirm that OMCs are now directly cross-referencing LPG subscriber databases with Income Tax Department records. This verification identifies cases where either the primary consumer or a linked family member, such as a spouse, surpasses the gross taxable income limit of ₹10 lakh during the previous financial year.

Identified consumers, through this tax-matching process, are receiving official SMS alerts from IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL.

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The message being sent out to consumers read, "As per available Income-tax records, your (or a linked family member's) gross taxable income exceeds the prescribed limit of Rs.10 lakh. If no response is received within the stipulated period, the LPG subsidy may be discontinued thereafter."

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To prevent the automatic deactivation of the subsidy, affected users have a seven-day window from the receipt of the message to take action.

If the income records are contested, consumers must contact the national toll-free helpline at 1800-2333-555 or register a formal grievance through the dedicated digital portals of their respective OMC.

If no response is recorded within the week, the subsidy credited directly to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts under the PAHAL (DBTL) scheme will be discontinued permanently.

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The move coincides with a broader national appeal for energy conservation. Addressing a gathering in Vadodara on May 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the need for "nationally responsible" lifestyle choices amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, which has severely disrupted global supply chains.

The Prime Minister also urged citizens to reduce consumption of petrol, diesel, and gas to save precious foreign exchange. Comparing the current geopolitical instability to the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi called for austerity measures, including a shift to public transport, carpooling, and even reviving work-from-home practices to reduce India's import dependence during this period of global uncertainty.

Ineligible consumers will continue to receive cylinders at the prevailing market price but will no longer receive the subsequent subsidy credit.