US temporarily pauses visa services in these countries as WHO declares Ebola global emergency

Effective May 18, 2026, the United States has suspended all visa operations at its embassies in three countries at the centre of the Ebola outbreak. The US Embassies in Juba, South Sudan; Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo; and Kampala, Uganda have temporarily paused all visa services, covering immigrant visas as well as all nonimmigrant categories, including tourist, business, student, and exchange visitor applications. Affected applicants have been notified directly.

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The State Department confirmed the move is a direct response to the ongoing Ebola outbreak, stating it is "committed to ensuring that its visa process upholds the highest standards for US public health and safety." No new appointments can currently be scheduled at any of the three embassies. The department said its website will be updated when scheduling resumes and that applicants with cancelled appointments will be informed when they can rebook.

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On refunds, the State Department clarified that none will be issued. Nonimmigrant visa application fees remain valid for 365 days from the date of receipt, giving applicants time to reschedule once the pause is lifted. The interview itself may take place after the 365-day window, provided the scheduling is completed within that period. Existing valid visas are not affected by the pause.

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The broader emergency

The visa suspensions are part of a wider package of measures the US announced Monday as the World Health Organisation declared the Ebola outbreak in the DRC an international health emergency.

The CDC confirmed one American working in the DRC had tested positive for Ebola following work-related exposure. "The person developed symptoms over the weekend and tested positive late Sunday," Satish Pillai, the CDC's Ebola response incident manager, told AFP. He added that efforts were underway to transport the individual to Germany for treatment. Six additional people are being evacuated for health monitoring.

Beyond the embassy suspensions, the CDC announced entry restrictions for non-US passport holders who had travelled to Uganda, the DRC, or South Sudan within the past 21 days, alongside enhanced screening of air travellers from affected regions. The agency confirmed continued deployment of personnel to support containment efforts, contact tracing, and laboratory testing. The US State Department said it had mobilised USD 13 million in aid for immediate response efforts.

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"At this time, CDC assesses the immediate risk to the general US public as low, but we will continue to evaluate the evolving situation and may adjust public health measures as additional information becomes available," the agency said.

The scale of the outbreak

There is no approved vaccine or specific treatment for the strain driving the current outbreak. The latest figures from Congolese Health Minister Samuel-Roger Kamba put suspected deaths at 91, with around 350 suspected cases reported. Most of those affected are aged between 20 and 39, and more than 60% are women.

A response under scrutiny

The US measures have drawn criticism from public health experts who argue the response has been slowed by the Trump administration's dismantling of key global health infrastructure. Matthew Kavanagh, director of the Georgetown University Centre for Global Health Policy and Politics, called the response "disappointing" and described travel bans as "more theatre than effective public health measures," according to AFP.