US visa appointments cancelled in India: Consulates cancel August–September Dropbox visa slots

U.S. consular posts around the world have begun cancelling visa renewal appointments booked for August and September 2025 under the previous Interview Waiver (Dropbox) eligibility rules, according to Visa Code. The cancellations follow a July 25, 2025 update from the U.S. Department of State, which ends Dropbox eligibility for several visa categories from September 2, 2025.

Advertisement

Who is affected

The new policy ends Dropbox eligibility for:

H visas

L visas

F and M student visas

J exchange visitor visas

E treaty trader/investor visas

O visas

What this means

Under the new rules, applicants in these categories will need to attend an in-person interview for renewals. No new Dropbox slots for August or September were opened after the July policy update.

If your appointment was cancelled

Check your email for a cancellation notice from your U.S. consular post.

Log in to your visa profile to confirm cancellation and reschedule.

Restart your application — the system now has updated eligibility questions.

Note: This cancellation does not count toward the maximum number of times you may reschedule. Advertisement

Visa fee validity warning

If you paid your visa fee 365 days ago or more, the payment may have expired. You will need to pay again unless the consular post grants an extension.

If you face rescheduling issues

Contact the consular support desk for your post.

Authorities urge applicants to monitor their email and visa profile regularly to avoid missing new appointment slots.