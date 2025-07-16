US visa delayed after Indian student failed to provide Reddit account amid social media checks

An Indian student’s US F-1 visa interview took a surprising turn after the visa officer flagged a Reddit account linked to the applicant, even though it was public and contained no inappropriate content. The student, who used the handle HoneyBee2029, was issued a 221(g) slip, temporarily pausing their visa approval process.

The incident comes shortly after the US State Department mandated that all non-immigrant visa applicants set their social media accounts to public. The directive applies to F, M, and J category visa aspirants and is part of the US government’s broader efforts to enhance social media vetting for immigration applicants.

According to the student’s post recounting the incident, the visa officer questioned why the Reddit account was not listed on the DS-160 visa form. The student clarified that the Reddit profile was openly accessible and contained no questionable content. Still, the officer claimed the account “was not visible” during their internal system check.

“She mentioned that the account was not visible while was an open account, and at the end of the interview, issued me a 221(g) slip requesting that I make all my social media handles public,” the student wrote, seeking advice from others online.

A 221(g) slip is not a rejection but a temporary hold placed on the visa process. It typically signals that the officer needs more documentation or verification before a final decision can be made.

Online, reactions were swift. Several users pointed out that applicants often inadvertently expose their full names on multiple platforms, enabling easy cross-referencing by US consular staff. “Mate, why are you posting your full name here? A Google search shows your Reddit account,” one user commented.

Another noted, “Your Reddit account has your original name, they searched in Google and found it.” The student later clarified they updated visibility settings post-interview.

Social media screening for visa applicants has been in place since 2019. However, recent policy changes under President Donald Trump’s administration have intensified enforcement measures.