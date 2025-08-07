US visa delays leading to shift in preferences: More foreign students off to Hong Kong, UK

The United States is witnessing a sharp decline in international student enrolments this year, with estimates suggesting a 30 to 40 per cent fall in new admissions this autumn. The shift comes amid growing interest in alternative destinations like the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, and even Middle Eastern branch campuses.

According to data from NAFSA, an international education advocacy group, the downturn is being driven by visa backlogs, policy tightening, and political uncertainty, factors that have compounded since the return of former US President Donald Trump to power.

“The American brand has taken a massive hit, and the UK is the one that is benefiting,” said Mike Henniger, CEO of Illume Student Advisory Services, speaking to the Associated Press.

Visa delays and student anxiety

In countries like China, severe visa appointment backlogs are forcing students to abandon US study plans. One student, Alisa, who was admitted to the University of California, Berkeley, said she is exploring backup options “just so I could still go to school if the extreme scenario occurs.”

Meanwhile, Hong Kong universities report a surge in transfer enquiries from US-based students. Hong Kong University says it has received over 500 transfer queries, with around 200 applications being processed. At HKUST, international undergraduate applications are up 40 per cent this year.

UK gains despite tougher migration stance

Even with the new Labour government looking to reduce overall migration and limit post-study work rights, the UK has seen gains. Undergraduate applications are up 2.2 per cent this autumn, including a 10 per cent increase from China and 14 per cent from US students. Graduate applications, especially in business and management, are also rising.

Australia, in parallel, has raised its international student intake cap to 2.95 lakh by 2026, positioning itself as another attractive option.

Asia and satellite campuses see momentum

“Opting for study in Asia has been a trend since the easing of COVID-19, but obviously it’s been exacerbated by the change of administration in the US,” said Will Kwong of AAS Education.

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive, John Lee, has publicly welcomed students blocked from entering the US. The city now allows international students to work part-time, increasing its appeal.

Other regions are following suit. Dubai has seen a one-third increase in international students in 2024–25, as it hosts dozens of foreign university campuses. Kazakhstan is also attracting students via new partnerships, with institutions like Illinois Tech and the University of Arizona offering degrees locally.

“Every student wants and dreams to go to Harvard. But as college options increase in the United Arab Emirates, more and more students are staying,” said Lisa Johnson of Dubai’s American Academy for Girls.

“All of a sudden, US colleges are asking how to provide diversity, provide access, because you have students who want to come to the US and can’t,” added Daniel Palm, who advises American universities expanding abroad.