Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
nri
visa
US visa fee rises: Pay $250 security on tourist, student, H-1B visas; Impact on Indians?

US visa fee rises: Pay $250 security on tourist, student, H-1B visas; Impact on Indians?

Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed on 4 July, introduces a US$250 “Visa Integrity Fee” for every non-immigrant visa class, B-1/B-2, F/M, H-1B, J and others, with only diplomats (A, G) exempt

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 9, 2025 4:05 PM IST
US visa fee rises: Pay $250 security on tourist, student, H-1B visas; Impact on Indians?New $250 ‘Visa Integrity Fee’ set to raise the cost of every US visitor visa from 2026

Indian tourists, students and H-1B professionals heading to the United States will soon pay a steep new surcharge. President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed on 4 July, introduces a US$250 “Visa Integrity Fee” for every non-immigrant visa class, B-1/B-2, F/M, H-1B, J and others, with only diplomats (A, G) exempt. 

Advertisement

Pegged to inflation, the levy works like a security deposit and can be refunded only under strict compliance rules.

The law states the fee applies to “any alien issued a non-immigrant visa,” and the Department of Homeland Security will collect it at the moment a visa is issued.

What changes in 2026?

 

 

 

Fee

Current cost (B-1/B-2)

New cost (from 2026)*

Visa application fee

US $185

US $185

Visa Integrity Fee

US $250

I-94 surcharge

US $24

ESTA or EVUS (where applicable)

US $13 / US $30

Total for Indian tourist visa

US $185

Advertisement

≈ US $472

 

*Indexed annually to the Consumer Price Index.

The bill also adds:

  • $24 I-94 fee for every arrival.

  • $13 ESTA fee for Visa Waiver travellers.

  • $30 EVUS fee for certain Chinese 10-year visa holders.

None of these charges are waivable, notes immigration‐law firm Fragomen.

Why a “security deposit”?

Trump officials say the fee will push visitors to obey immigration rules. If a traveller departs within five days of visa expiry (no extensions, no status changes) or secures a green card before the I-94 date, they may request a refund. Failure to comply sends the money to the US Treasury.

Key compliance hurdles

  • Refund is not automatic; applicants must file proof of departure or status adjustment.

    Advertisement

  • DHS can raise the base amount by regulation; CPI indexing means the charge grows every year.

Potential impacts on Indians

  • Deterrent to overstays: A cash deposit raises the price of breaking the rules.

  • Barrier to lawful visitors: For citizens of developing nations, the upfront cost nearly triples. Indian tourists will now budget about ₹40,000 before airfare.

  • Hit to cultural exchange: Universities and exchange sponsors warn that higher fees could shrink F-1 and J-1 enrolments.

Published on: Jul 9, 2025 4:05 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today