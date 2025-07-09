US visa fee rises: Pay $250 security on tourist, student, H-1B visas; Impact on Indians?

Indian tourists, students and H-1B professionals heading to the United States will soon pay a steep new surcharge. President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed on 4 July, introduces a US$250 “Visa Integrity Fee” for every non-immigrant visa class, B-1/B-2, F/M, H-1B, J and others, with only diplomats (A, G) exempt.

Pegged to inflation, the levy works like a security deposit and can be refunded only under strict compliance rules.

The law states the fee applies to “any alien issued a non-immigrant visa,” and the Department of Homeland Security will collect it at the moment a visa is issued.

What changes in 2026?

Fee Current cost (B-1/B-2) New cost (from 2026)* Visa application fee US $185 US $185 Visa Integrity Fee — US $250 I-94 surcharge — US $24 ESTA or EVUS (where applicable) — US $13 / US $30 Total for Indian tourist visa US $185 Advertisement ≈ US $472

*Indexed annually to the Consumer Price Index.

The bill also adds:

$24 I-94 fee for every arrival.

$13 ESTA fee for Visa Waiver travellers.

$30 EVUS fee for certain Chinese 10-year visa holders.

None of these charges are waivable, notes immigration‐law firm Fragomen.

Why a “security deposit”?

Trump officials say the fee will push visitors to obey immigration rules. If a traveller departs within five days of visa expiry (no extensions, no status changes) or secures a green card before the I-94 date, they may request a refund. Failure to comply sends the money to the US Treasury.

Key compliance hurdles

Refund is not automatic; applicants must file proof of departure or status adjustment.

DHS can raise the base amount by regulation; CPI indexing means the charge grows every year.

Potential impacts on Indians