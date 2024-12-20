US visa processing just got easier! Another US consulate to open in Bengaluru, Tejasvi Surya shares milestone

Bengaluru is set to welcome its long-awaited US Consulate by January, according to US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti. This significant development will provide much-needed visa-related services to Bengaluru residents who have previously been required to travel to Chennai or Hyderabad for such assistance.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, a key advocate for the consulate's establishment, expressed his excitement on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He stated, “For years, Bengaluru—the IT capital contributing 40 percent of India’s IT revenue—lacked a US Consulate, forcing residents to travel to Chennai or Hyderabad for visa work. I made it my mission to fulfill this as the MP for this wonderful city.”

Surya also acknowledged the contributions of External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in advancing this initiative. He noted that he had been advocating for the consulate since 2019, calling Dr. Jaishankar's support a “no-brainer and a compelling ask.” He emphasized PM Modi's pivotal role during his 2023 visit to the US, stating that the consulate's establishment was finalized as part of reciprocal diplomatic efforts.

For years, Bengaluru—the IT capital contributing 40% of India’s IT revenue—lacked a US Consulate, forcing residents to travel to Chennai or Hyderabad for visa work. I made it… pic.twitter.com/vRMgOmiIle — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) December 20, 2024

During a recent interactive session with the US-India Business Council (USIBC), Ambassador Garcetti described the absence of a consulate in Bengaluru as a “glaring oversight” for a city recognized as a global hub for technology and innovation.

The opening of the new consulate is expected to streamline visa processing for Bengaluru's residents, reflecting the strengthening ties between India and the United States.

The United States Embassy in New Delhi serves as the official diplomatic mission of the U.S. in India. It is led by the U.S. Ambassador to India and is located on a 28-acre site in Chanakyapuri, an area where many embassies are situated. Additionally, the embassy is accredited to Bhutan, although the U.S. does not have formal relations with Bhutan.