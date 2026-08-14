Mahindra to launch Scorpio Lifestyler pickup by April 2027 priced at ₹19.79 lakh

Mahindra said the vehicle has been developed as a global midsize pickup, combining a body-on-frame architecture.

The company is targeting markets including Australia and New Zealand, South Africa and other African markets, the Middle East and Latin America.

The Scorpio Lifestyler will be offered in three design expressions: Valley, Reef and Trail. The Valley Edition, finished in Artemis Grey, is positioned around a mix of work and leisure. The Reef Edition, in Aquareef, focuses on outdoor exploration, while the Trail Edition, finished in Sahara Beige, is aimed at adventure-oriented customers.

India’s nascent pickup truck market mostly dominated by Japanese automakers. The deliveries start from April next year.

Globally, the mid-sized pickup segment, is estimated at around 1.9 million vehicles.

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Mahindra & Mahindra said it studied pickup markets across countries including Australia, South Africa, the Middle East, Indonesia and Thailand, where the vehicles have different roles from adventure to versatility.

The company believes a similar transition is beginning in India, with consumers increasingly using vehicles as lifestyle statements rather than purely as modes of transportation.

Mahindra expects the launch of Scorpio Lifestyler to create a new segment in India, similar to the success of its popular offroader Thar.

When the Scorpio was launched in 2002, SUVs were not yet an established mainstream category in India. Mahindra believes the vehicle helped create and shape the segment, which now accounts for around two-thirds of India's passenger vehicle market.

Similarly, the company’s executives said the Thar, launched in its current generation in 2020, helped take off-roading from a niche pursuit into a more mainstream lifestyle proposition. The three-door Thar, in particular, became a lifestyle statement for consumers even when they did not necessarily intend to use it for serious off-roading.

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Mahindra executives believe the pickup market could now be at a similar inflection point, adding that they are seeing adventure sports gaining traction in India.

“India is now ready for a product like this, which is genuinely a payload vehicle. Of course, it's functional, but it's something you're going to be taking on the weekend as well,” says Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M.

