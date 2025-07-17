US visa wait times as high as 14 months in Indian cities: Check these cities for earliest visa appointment date

If you’re planning to travel to the United States for business or tourism, brace yourself for potentially long delays. As of May 25, 2025, the U.S. Department of State has updated its global visa appointment wait time estimates for B1/B2 visas, and the data reveals significant disparities across Indian cities.

According to the official figures, Chennai has the longest wait time, with 14 months for a B1/B2 interview appointment. Mumbai follows at 9.5 months, while New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata show slightly shorter delays.

Average wait times for B1/B2 visa interviews in Indian cities:

Chennai: 14 months

Mumbai: 9.5 months

New Delhi: 8 months

Hyderabad: 7 months

Kolkata: 6 months

These timelines also reflect the next available appointment date, meaning applicants may have to wait a year or more before appearing for their interview, unless they’re eligible for an interview waiver.

The Department clarified that wait times are calculated in 30-day increments (or 15-day increments for half months), inclusive of weekends and holidays when embassies are closed. However, these are average estimates and do not guarantee an appointment within that timeframe.

Cities with 0-month wait time for B1/B2 visa appointments:

Colombo

Hanoi

Jakarta

Kuala Lumpur

Kuwait

Singapore

Applicants in urgent need of a U.S. visa may consider scheduling their interview in these cities, where interview slots are currently available immediately.

The State Department advises that “embassies and consulates release additional appointment slots regularly”. Applicants are encouraged to check the portal often and reschedule their interview if earlier slots become available.

What are B1/B2 visas?

B1 visa: Intended for business-related travel, including meetings, conferences, and contract negotiations.

B2 visa: Covers tourism, visiting relatives, medical treatment, and participation in social events.

Most travellers are issued a combined B1/B2 visa, which allows both business and leisure activities during their stay, but not paid employment.

The U.S. State Department also noted, “We now provide additional information on the average time non-immigrant visa applicants waited for an interview in the previous month. We also continue to provide the estimated wait time until the next available interview appointment for visitor visas.”