US visas to cost $250 more from today: Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill' brings new Integrity Fee

The United States has implemented a new mandatory fee for all non-immigrant visas, known as the Visa Integrity Fee. Effective from the new fiscal year that began on October 1, 2025, the fee will apply to every visa issuance, covering categories such as F-1 and F-2 student visas, J-1 and J-2 exchange visas, H-1B and H-4 work visas, as well as tourist B-1/B-2 visas.

The Integrity Fee, set at a minimum of $250 for fiscal year 2025, is in addition to the existing “machine-readable visa” (MRV) application fee and reciprocity fees. The amount is determined by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), with automatic inflation adjustments scheduled to take effect from fiscal year 2026 onward.

Mandatory but reimbursable

The fee is compulsory and cannot be waived or reduced. However, applicants who fully comply with the terms of their visa will be eligible for reimbursement. This includes those who do not engage in unauthorised employment and either exit the US within five days of their authorised stay ending or secure a legitimate extension or adjustment of status.

“Nonimmigrants who fully comply with the terms of their visa, including not engaging in unauthorised employment, and who either leave the United States not later than 5 days after the date on which the foreigner was authorised to remain in the United States or receive a legitimate extension or adjustment of status, will be eligible for reimbursement,” the policy notes.

Travellers entering under the Visa Waiver Program or most Canadian citizens not requiring a visa will not be subject to the Integrity Fee.

Linked to Trump’s immigration law

The new charge stems from President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill”, signed into law on July 4, 2025. In addition to the Integrity Fee, the law mandates a new $24 charge for all foreigners applying for a Form I-94 Arrival/Departure Record, which is required for nearly all non-citizen visitors except US citizens, permanent residents, immigrant visa holders, and most Canadians.

A further surcharge will also be introduced across all visa types to support fraud detection and enforcement, marking a significant expansion of the costs associated with US immigration compliance.