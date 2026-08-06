Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
nri
visa
USCIS changes rules: Your visa, green card immigration applications can now be denied without warning

USCIS changes rules: Your visa, green card immigration applications can now be denied without warning

Previously, immigration officers issued Requests for Evidence (RFEs) or Notices of Intent to Deny (NOIDs), allowing applicants an opportunity to provide additional material before a final decision

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026 9:02 AM IST
USCIS changes rules: Your visa, green card immigration applications can now be denied without warningUSCIS ends extra leeway for incomplete filings, puts burden on applicants to prove eligibility

Applicants seeking US immigration benefits will now face stricter scrutiny as the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has restored officers’ authority to reject applications that are incomplete or lack sufficient evidence of eligibility. The policy, effective immediately, applies to both pending cases and new applications.

The move changes the earlier approach, under which applicants were generally given additional time to respond to requests for missing documents or evidence. Previously, immigration officers issued Requests for Evidence (RFEs) or Notices of Intent to Deny (NOIDs), allowing applicants an opportunity to provide additional material before a final decision.

Advertisement

The earlier response window was 12 weeks, with an additional 14 days provided in cases where RFEs or NOIDs were sent to applicants outside the US.

READ MORE: US B1/B2 visa renewal for Indians in 2026: New rules, fees and interview checks with tougher procedure explained

USCIS shifts burden to applicants

In a statement issued from Washington, USCIS said applicants are responsible for proving their eligibility from the time they submit their request and throughout the review process.

"The burden is on the requestor to establish that he or she is eligible for the requested benefit at the time of filing the benefit request and that he or she continues to be eligible through adjudication," the agency said.

The USCIS added that applications may now be denied without first issuing an RFE or NOID if applicants fail to provide required initial evidence or cannot establish eligibility for the benefit being sought.

Advertisement

Wider discretion for officers

Under the updated guidance, officers can deny applications at the initial stage if mandatory documents are missing, eligibility requirements are not met at the time of filing, or the evidence submitted does not support the request.

However, officers can still issue an RFE if they believe additional information could help determine eligibility.

USCIS said the change also addresses concerns that some applicants were filing incomplete applications to access related immigration benefits, including employment authorisation, while their main cases remained pending.

The revised policy effectively places greater responsibility on applicants to submit complete and accurate applications from the beginning, reducing the scope for correcting major gaps after filing.

(With inputs from PTI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 6, 2026 9:02 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more