Top stocks in news: Juniper Green, Auro Pharma, Hindalco, Cummins, PB Fintech MV Electro

Corporate actions today: Shares of Bemco Hydraulics, Bharat Gears, Black Rose, Hercules Investments, Infobeans Technologies, Investment & Precision Castings, Linde India, Lumax Industries, Lumax Auto Technologies, Mindteck (India), Praj Industries, Rane Holdings and Tasty Bite Eatables shall trade ex-dividend, while shares of Genesys International and Shanti Gold shall trade ex-date for rights issue today.

Juniper Green Energy: The renewable energy will kick-off its stock market innings on Thursday, August 06 after the company raised a total of Rs 1,800 crore from its maiden stake sale, selling its shares for Rs 225 apiece with a lot size of 66 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed 7.97 times, between July 30 and August 03.

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MV Electrosystems: The electrical & power equipment maker will kick-off its Dalal Street journey from today, after the company raised a total of Rs 290 crore between June 30 and August 03. The company sold its shares for Rs 425 apeice with a lot size of 34 equity shares and the issue was overall booked nearly 189 times.

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma player reported a 25.2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,032.6 crore, while its revenue improved 16.3 per cent YoY to Rs 9,150.4 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA was up 17.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,881 crore, while margins improved to 21 per cent for the quarter.

Hindalco Industries: Its subsidiary Novelis reported a strong performance for the first quarter of FY27, with net income rising 71 per cent to $164 million. Net income excluding special items surged 128 per cent to $265 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased 24 per cent to $516 million. Rolled product shipments declined 5 per cent to 916 kilo tonnes, although adjusted EBITDA per tonne shipped jumped 30 per cent to $563.

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Cummins India: The captial goods major reported a marginal 0.9 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 609.3 crore during the April-June 2026 period. Revenue from operations rose 17.9 per cent to Rs 3,426 crore. However, EBITDA slipped 1.2 per cent to Rs 616.2 crore, while EBITDA margin moderated to 18 per cent.

PB Fintech: The new age insurance and financial marketplace posted a robust performance in Q1FY27, with net profit soaring 92.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 162.9 crore. Revenue surged 40.1 per cent to Rs 1,888.3 crore, while EBITDA stood at Rs 139.1 crore. EBITDA margin improved significantly to 7.37 per cent.

Biocon: The biopharma major reported a sharp improvement in earnings for the June 2026 quarter, with net profit jumping 349.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 141.1 crore. Revenue increased 10 per cent to Rs 4,336 crore, while EBITDA rose 10.6 per cent to Rs 847.2 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 19.54 per cent.

Godrej Agrovet: The diversified agro-biz player reported a mixed performance in the first quarter of FY27, with net profit declining 13.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 128.3 crore despite revenue rising 9.2 per cent to Rs 2,855.2 crore. EBITDA fell 10.9 per cent to Rs 240.1 crore, while margin contracted to 8.41 per cent.

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BLS International Services: The global AI-technology and digital services player has been assigned with a long-term rating of ICRA AA- with a Stable outlook and a short-term rating of ICRA A1+ to itd rated instruments aggregating Rs 300 crore. First credit assessment by ICRA, with ratings one notch above the Company's existing CRISIL ratings.

Aster DM Quality Care: The healthcare solutions major reported a sharp 81.2 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 16.06 crore for Q1FY27. Revenue, however, grew 21.6 per cent to Rs 1,310.7 crore, while EBITDA increased 27.5 per cent to Rs 264.3 crore. EBITDA margin came in at 20.2 per cent.

Bikaji Foods International: The ethnic snack-maker reported a largely steady performance for the April-June 2026 period, with net profit inching up 0.4 per cent to Rs 60.1 crore. Revenue increased 12.5 per cent to Rs 734.3 crore, while EBITDA rose 2.8 per cent to Rs 99 crore. EBITDA margin softened to 13.5 per cent.

Berger Paints India: The paints maker reported a healthy performance in the June 2026 quarter, with net profit increasing 21 per cent year-on-year to Rs 404.3 crore. Revenue grew 12 per cent to Rs 3,583.7 crore, while EBITDA rose 15 per cent to Rs 607.4 crore. EBITDA margin remained steady at 17 per cent.

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Navin Fluorine International: The specialty chemical and gases player delivered a strong set of numbers in the June 2026 quarter, with net profit more than doubling, rising 107.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 243.3 crore. Revenue climbed 44.1 per cent to Rs 1,045.1 crore, while EBITDA surged 72.7 per cent to Rs 357 crore. EBITDA margin expanded to 34.2 per cent.

Cohance Lifesciences: The pharma company slipped into a net loss of Rs 24.12 crore during the first quarter of FY27, compared with a profit in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations declined 23.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 422.3 crore.

GMM Pfaudler: The industrial machinery maker reported a sharp 114.3 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 23.9 crore in Q1FY27. Revenue increased 16.4 per cent to Rs 924.8 crore. However, EBITDA declined 7.1 per cent to Rs 94 crore, with EBITDA margin coming in at 10.1 per cent.

JK Lakshmi Cement: The cement player reported a subdued performance in the April-June 2026 quarter, with net profit falling 28.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 108 crore. Revenue rose 9.4 per cent to Rs 1,904.8 crore, while EBITDA declined 16.9 per cent to Rs 258.7 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 13.6 per cent.

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Cohance Lifesciences: The USFDA conducted an inspection of the pharma company's manufacturing facility in Pashamylaram, Hyderabad, from July 27 to August 5, 2026. Following the inspection, the company received a Form FDA 483 containing five observations. None of the observations relate to data integrity issues.

Neuland Laboratories: The pharmaceutical firm reported an exceptional performance for the June 2026 quarter, with net profit surging more than ten-fold to Rs 147.7 crore. Revenue soared 119.2 per cent to Rs 641.6 crore, while EBITDA stood at Rs 222.7 crore. EBITDA margin expanded sharply to 34.7 per cent.

Bayer CropScience: The agrochemical firm reported a 15.4 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 321.6 crore during Q1FY27, even as revenue declined 4.2 per cent to Rs 1,835 crore. EBITDA increased 5.5 per cent to Rs 367.6 crore, while EBITDA margin stood at 20 per cent.

SIS: The security solutions player reported a healthy operational performance in the first quarter of FY27, with net profit rising 9.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 101.7 crore. Revenue jumped 29.7 per cent to Rs 4,603.6 crore, while EBITDA increased 36.2 per cent to Rs 207.1 crore. EBITDA margin improved to 4.5 per cent.

Automotive Axles: The auto ancillary company reported a strong set of earnings for the April-June 2026 period, with net profit increasing 27.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 45.6 crore. Revenue rose 5.6 per cent to Rs 516.8 crore, while EBITDA grew 25.1 per cent to Rs 59.9 crore. EBITDA margin improved to 11.59 per cent.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys: The metal company reported revenue of Rs 960.45 crore, EBITDA of Rs 281.27 crore and net profit of Rs 191.49 crore in Q1FY27. The company also said its Greenfield Project (KNR-1) remains on schedule, with production from the first furnace expected to commence in August 2026, followed by the second furnace in September 2026.

RMC Switchgears: The power and infra products player has received orders aggregating Rs 344.10 crore. The largest among them comprises 12 letters of acceptance (LoAs) from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company (PGVCL), worth Rs 333.80 crore. The LoAs received from PGVCL are for turnkey contracts.