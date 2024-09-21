USCIS extends Green Card validity up to 36 months to handle processing delays

In a significant policy change, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced an extension of the validity period for Permanent Resident Cards, commonly known as Green Cards.

This new regulation, which took effect on September 10, 2024, allows lawful permanent residents who file Form I-90 to benefit from a validity extension of up to 36 months.

This extension provides much-needed relief to Green Card holders whose cards are expired or about to expire, offering increased flexibility while they await renewal. Previously, receipt notices for Form I-90 allowed for a 24-month extension, but the updated policy is expected to enhance legal residency assurance during renewal.

Benefits of the new policy

Green Card holders can travel in and out of the United States; however, they must not remain outside the country for over one year, or risk losing their residency status. Under the new rules, extended validity notices can be used alongside expired Green Cards to demonstrate ongoing legal status in the U.S. This interim documentation also serves as proof of employment authorization while applicants await their new cards.

Renewal guidelines

Renewal of a Permanent Resident Card is necessary for those whose 10-year cards have expired or are set to expire within the next six months. If the card is a conditional Green Card, valid for 36 months since the new policy's implementation, the holder must file a petition to remove conditions before the card's expiration, which can be submitted up to 90 days prior.

In cases where a Green Card does not display an expiration date, applicants are encouraged to apply for renewal, as it may indicate an outdated version of the card.

Processing challenges persist

Although the USCIS extension is a positive development, it aims to mitigate the long processing times that many applicants face. A recent report by the Cato Institute highlights that only about 3% of applicants are likely to receive a Green Card this year, with a staggering 34.7 million applications pending for the 2024 fiscal year. This marks a significant increase from approximately 10 million applications in 1996. The U.S. government aims to approve around 1.1 million Green Card applications this year, leaving numerous applicants in a prolonged state of uncertainty.

The backlog significantly affects individuals, particularly those of Asian descent, with a notable number of Indian Americans in the queue. Over a million Indians are currently waiting for their Green Cards, with processing delays that can last decades due to the 140,000 annual limit on employment-based green cards and a strict 7% country cap.