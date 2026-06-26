Vietnam visa rule changes from July 1: Travellers to need this additional document

Indians travelling to Vietnam, whether for a holiday, a business trip, studies, or even a brief transit stop, may soon need to complete an additional health declaration before they fly.

From July 1, 2026, Vietnam is expanding its health declaration requirement to cover all travellers entering, departing, or transiting through the country, potentially affecting tourists, business travellers, students, expatriates, and passengers using Vietnam as a Southeast Asian stopover.

Advertisement

What is changing

Under the updated rules, travellers will be required to submit a health declaration within seven days before their arrival, departure, or transit through Vietnam. The scope of the requirement, specifically which infectious diseases will trigger it, will be determined by the Ministry of Health based on evolving global health conditions and the risk of diseases being imported into the country.

While the requirement has been confirmed by authorities, the submission process has not yet been finalised. Details on the digital platform or form travellers will need to use are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Delays likely during initial rollout

Immigration firm Fragomen has flagged the possibility of disruptions when the rule first comes into force. "Employers and travelers should anticipate possible delays during the initial rollout period as the new requirement is implemented. Fragomen will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as additional information becomes available," the firm said.

Advertisement

Pilot already running at Ho Chi Minh City airport

Vietnam has not introduced this requirement cold. Since April 2026, foreign nationals arriving at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City have been required to complete an online declaration form within three days of arrival as part of a pilot programme.

Fragomen noted that the pilot reflects a broader shift in Vietnam's approach to entry management. "Delays in immigration processing are expected through the end of April 2026 as authorities and travelers adjust to the new system. This pilot program is positioned as a means to streamline clearance, but it also reflects an increased emphasis on large-scale personal data collection for security monitoring in Vietnam. The program is likely to be expanded to other ports of entry," the firm said.

Advertisement

What Indian travellers should do now

For those with Vietnam travel plans from July onwards, a few practical steps are worth taking now. Keep checking official travel guidance and airline communications in the lead-up to travel, as platform and submission details are expected to be announced soon.

Build in extra time for immigration checks during the initial phase of implementation, keep digital copies of any health declarations or supporting documents submitted online, and confirm the requirement applies even if you are only transiting through a Vietnamese airport, the new rules cover transit passengers as well.