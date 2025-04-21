Visa misuse fears push Australia to block student entries from six Indian states: Report

Australia has tightened student visa rules for six Indian states, citing a surge in fraudulent applications. The crackdown, affecting Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Jammu & Kashmir, has sent shockwaves across students and education consultants alike, as universities raise red flags over misuse of the visa system.

Concerns are mounting in Australia over a rise in student visa misuse, with authorities alleging that many applicants from select Indian states are entering the country not for education, but to seek permanent residency. As a result, universities have imposed application restrictions on students from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Jammu & Kashmir, according to a report by the Times of India.

While some institutions have completely halted accepting applications from these regions, others have ramped up scrutiny and verification checks. The move aims to preserve the credibility of Australia's international education system, which has reportedly taken a hit due to discrepancies in student profiles.

Universities are now working closely with the Department of Home Affairs to tighten visa screening processes.

Recently, Australia also revised its student visa fee structure. Although a detailed fee breakdown is yet to be released, several universities have already hiked international tuition for 2025 — some by over 7%.

At the University of Melbourne, annual tuition for engineering has climbed to ₹30.36 lakh, while clinical medicine now costs a staggering ₹60.66 lakh.

This marks the second major cost spike in less than a year. In July 2024, the student visa fee more than doubled — from AUD 710 to AUD 1,600 (₹39,546 to ₹89,118).

The steep hikes have drawn criticism from students and education consultants. However, the Albanese government has defended the decision, saying it supports investment in educational initiatives.

“International education is an incredibly important national asset and we need to ensure its integrity and quality,” said Minister for Education Jason Clare.